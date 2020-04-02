Barn8 Restaurant + Bourbon Bar now offering curbside and delivery service

× Expand The Barn8 team, from left, Bourbon Steward Adam Walpole, Horticulturist Stephanie Tittle, Executive Chef Alison Settle, Director Matthew Bailey, Owner Steve Wilson, and Food and Beverage Director Erin Delaney

GOSHEN, KY. (April 2, 2020) - - - Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar, located on Hermitage Farm at 10500 W Highway 42, is shifting its focus to curbside carry-out and delivery service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Created by executive chef Alison Settle, farm-to-table family meals will be offered daily, including a vegetarian option. Available for pick-up and delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., orders can be made online from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. atbarn8restaurant.com or by calling 502-398-9289.

Entrées use locally sourced and seasonal ingredients, with a menu that changes daily and prices varying depending on the dish. Sample dishes include Woodland Farm Pork Chops, Hearty Vegetables and Dumplings, and Fried Groce Family Farm Duck Confit.

Also available to purchase are market supplies that come directly from Barn8’s on-site gardens, greenhouse, and surrounding farms including fresh vegetables, meats and house made sauces. Items will change based on availability. Several batched cocktail mixers crafted by Beverage Director Erin Delaney and her team can also be added to guest’s carts, as well as rare whiskeys, aged bourbons, wine, and specialty spirits from the restaurant’s extensive Bourbon Library.

“Although we are unable to open our doors and invite the community in to our new restaurant, it is our hope we can offer the convenience of fresh meals and a wide assortment of beverages and other staples, while still providing jobs for our Barn8 family and local farmers,” said Settle. “We want to reassure our customers that the strictest safety measures are in place to ensure your food will be prepared and served to you with care.”

Barn8 was originally slated to open March 18 before the government-mandated closures went into effect. A new grand opening date is to be determined.

About Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar:

Established by 21c Museum Hotel co-founders Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown, Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar, located at 10500 W Highway 42 on the historic working thoroughbred and sport horse farm, Hermitage Farm in Goshen, Kentucky, opens in early March. As part of Wilson and Brown’s overall conservation efforts to expand the farm’s agritourism destination experience and preserve Kentucky’s rural heritage, Barn8 offers a seasonal and sustainable menu crafted by executive chef Alison Settle. Settle, who built a hobby out of foraging, incorporates natural ingredients from the restaurant’s on-site gardens, climate-controlled greenhouse, as well as Hermitage’s own 683 acres of land. The Bourbon Bar & Lounge utilizes these same fresh ingredients in its craft cocktail program. In addition to an extensive list of rare whiskeys and aged bourbons from its small batch program, Barn8’s Bourbon Library features bottles of whiskey for purchase. Barn8 is open for curbside service Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. For more information, call (502) 889-1835, visit HermitageFarm.com or follow on Facebook.

