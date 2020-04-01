Bluegrass BLT

Serves 1

Ingredients

Fried green tomatoes (recipe follows)

3 slices thick-cut bacon

Bourbon maple glaze

2 slices 1-inch-thick brioche bread

2 tablespoons regular mayonnaise or aioli

2 pieces whole butter

Leaf lettuce

Bourbon Maple Glaze

¼ c up real maple syrup

1 tablespoon bourbon

1. Lay out strips of thick-cut bacon on sheet pan and cook in 350-degree oven for 12 minutes or until done. Remove from oven and place on a cool top. Brush with maple bourbon glaze.

2. Toast brioche slices in a wide-slot toaster. Spread mayonnaise or aioli over one side of each slice. Place one lettuce leaf on each bread slice and one slice of fried tomato on each bread slice.

3. Lay the slices of bacon across one slice of bread. Take the other bread slice and place it inverted on top. Cut sandwich in half, corner to corner, and place toothpick frill in the center of each sandwich half to hold it together. Serve immediately with fries, fruit or favorite side salad.

Fried Green Tomatoes

1 egg

1 large green tomato, thickly sliced

Seasoned breadcrumbs

1. Whip egg in bowl. Dip tomato in egg mixture and pad in seasoned breadcrumbs.

2. Place in deep fat fryer at 350 degrees for 2 minutes. Or place on a coated sheet pan and bake in oven at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Once cooked, place on paper towel and set aside until sandwich assembly.