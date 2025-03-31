A Prayerful Presence

For Pável Urruchi, racetrack chaplain at Churchill Downs, his world is bigger than one might imagine. His “flock” is the 1,000 people who work at the barn area—or backside—of the track, 85 percent of whom live there.

Urruchi ministers in a chapel just inside one of the gates into Churchill Downs’ backside, leading a service every Monday night. Backside work at a racetrack is seven days a week, eliminating Sunday morning services.

But Monday is only a part of Urruchi’s ministry. His real ministry is in the shedrows of 46 barns at the racetrack. His “church” is where his congregation lives.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby was his first as chaplain at Churchill Downs since assuming the position in November 2023. On Derby Day morning, Urruchi stopped to talk with every person at several barns.

“It can take me sometimes a whole week to visit all the barns; that’s my goal,” he said. “I try to speak to as many people as I can, including the trainers, and just make sure that they know I’m there for them.”

With an ever-present smile, he said with reluctant shyness, “I would say everybody knows me.” That’s a remarkable feat for the number of people he reaches.

The fruits of his footwork, which begins at 7:30 each morning, is a congregation that fills the chapel to capacity on Monday nights.

Last year, as Derby Day approached, Urruchi’s regular rounds also included visiting trainers with the good fortune of having a Derby starter. A little-known tradition is that the track chaplain prays individually for Derby trainers the morning of the race. Urruchi will do so for a Derby trainer only if asked.

The requests last year came, not surprisingly, as a result of Urruchi’s standard barn walks, when he introduced himself in the days before the big race to Derby trainers and volunteered to come by their barn on the morning of the big race.

During the meet, Urruchi goes to the jockeys’ quarters on the frontside of Churchill Downs on race days. “I spend time with them from an hour before the first race all the way to the fourth or fifth race,” he explained.

He prays with all the riders for safety that day and then stays to talk to them individually, as he does with the barn workers. “I’m grateful that sometimes, when a jockey has a need to talk, I’m there,” Urruchi said.

He mentioned that riders have stress aside from safety concerns. They must secure mounts in a competitive jockey colony and, of course, are under pressure to win races. But sometimes, they keep this stress under wraps. “Jockeys are not going to be telling you how they feel always,” Urruchi said.

Urruchi is sensitive to what he hears in private conversations with riders, and he can refer a jockey to a mental health institution that partners with Churchill Downs for a free assessment and counseling if needed.

• • •

Derby 150 was no different than any other race day for Urruchi, with prayer with the jockeys before the first race. A highlight for him was the observance of another tradition: prayer with the 20 Derby jockeys later that day before the big race.

Even with a full schedule, Urruchi desires to expand use of the chapel beyond Monday evenings, especially in the two weeks leading up to the Derby, when media members and Derby starters with their entourages begin arriving. This idea is in response to visitors asking about any events at the chapel during the week. “I’m thinking that the chapel will be open so people can come and pray or just have a moment with me,” he said.

Looking toward Derby 151, the energetic native of Peru said, “I want people to know who we are and why we are there, how we love this place.”

To watch Urruchi visit barns is a testament to his love for the people who work at Churchill Downs and for the racetrack itself.

Urruchi said that love is action, and it goes far beyond brief conversations at barns during the mornings. “We have a clothing closet ministry open twice a week—Mondays and Thursdays. We provide toiletries, towels, shoes, jeans, blankets, comforters and, sometimes—if there’s a need—mattresses,” he said. “But also, once a week we provide lunch Thursdays for the workers. Everybody’s welcome.”

Additionally, there are both Spanish- and English-language Bible studies for workers.

Another service is help with immigration issues. “We have partnered with a nonprofit organization, Access Justice,” Urruchi said. “They come once a week, and they provide immigration services for free … We want to be a blessing holistically.”

• • •

The challenges at Churchill are larger in terms of numbers than they were at Turfway Park in Florence, where Urruchi served as track chaplain for nine years. “There hasn’t been a shortage of workers here at Churchill Downs,” he said, reflecting the track’s size and status in racing.

One key advantage for Churchill Downs, Urruchi cited, is housing in a dorm with no rent and paid utilities. “This is why it has an appeal for many people who are new coming to the U.S.,” he said. “Let’s say you’re single, and you just came to the U.S. with no family. Living with friends would cost $300 to $400 a month sharing an apartment.”

The benefits and advantages of working at Churchill Downs spur workers to recruit others from their home countries to come to Louisville if work is available.

The workload is far different from past years, when a groom cared for three or four horses. Today, grooms handle six or seven horses, according to Urruchi. “People who emigrate from other countries—especially young people—they’re willing to work, and they’ve been working every day on farms or other places. They’re going to continue to work seven days a week,” he said. It is a concern for him.

Over the past few decades, a shift to Hispanic workers on the racetrack comes from a marriage of these factors: more income in the United States than their home countries, a better lifestyle and experience with horses.

The latter isn’t universally true across Central and South American countries. “Venezuelans and Nicaraguans have asylum,” said Urruchi, meaning they can bypass much of the paperwork involved with legal immigration, but inexperience is an obstacle in working on the racetrack, especially at a place like Churchill Downs.

It is common, though, for immigrants from Mexico, among other nations, to have grown up with horses. They can adapt quickly to the requirements and skills that come with racetrack work.

• • •

Support for the racetrack chaplaincy comes from regular donors, churches in the Louisville community, and nonprofit organizations. Also, a team of volunteers assists Urruchi with the Monday service and events such as the clothing closet.

A key fundraiser is the annual “Race for Grace” sponsored by the Kentucky Racetrack Chaplaincy and held the week before the Derby. The event, which includes an auction of horse-racing memorabilia and a dinner, featured former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow last year. This year’s speaker will be last year’s Derby-winning jockey, Brian “B.J.” Hernandez.

Urruchi laughed at a sartorial faux pas he committed on his first Derby weekend: He didn’t wear something pink on Oaks Day. “Man, I didn’t get the memo,” he said with a laugh. “Usually, I’m in jeans, but I did wear some khakis for Derby.” He thinks a suit might be more appropriate this year.

One thing is certain: Apparel notwithstanding, Urruchi is a “fit” for Churchill Downs with a commitment and enthusiasm that go beyond filling up the chapel each week.

“I want to continue to be a light to the people and a resource, a blessing ready to share the hope that we have in Jesus,” he said.