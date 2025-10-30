A Warriors’ Reunion

For several long weekends a year, a remote ridge on a private farm in Lewis County transforms into an innovative place of healing for veterans from across the country.

Reconnection Retreats, hosted by nonprofit Warrior Ridge, reunite veterans who served together in combat. They lean into the bonds they forged in the military to overcome the myriad challenges they face in civilian life.

The experience isn’t anything fancy, though organizers show participants that people still care about them. In honor of the veterans’ service, a police escort shepherds each group to the ridge from the Northern Kentucky airport. Local churches and other community members provide meals, and they eat like royalty.

The winding creek below the ridge provides a great location for kayaking, and one of the organizers brings horses to ride. But the most popular draw has proven to be the fire pit, where the teams have time together out of cell phone range and without everyday distractions.

“The biggest thing is a lot of laziness,” said founder and Executive Director Landon Bentley. “Some of these groups have 20 years of catching up to do. They just want to sit by the fire and talk.”

Landon’s Story

The inspiration for this mission came directly from Bentley’s personal experiences of re-entry. He deployed with the U.S. Army to Iraq from 2005-2007. At first, returning home seemed like a smooth transition, as he reconnected with family and stepped into a well-paying job.

But the illusion of “being fine” cracked within a couple of years. He initially didn’t notice it in himself. But he began to abuse alcohol, went through a divorce, lost all of his possessions, grew distant from his family, and eventually crashed. Co-founder Ryan Roe showed up at Bentley’s home in Ohio with a truck and trailer and moved him to Kentucky.

“I am embarrassed to admit that I was on the verge of becoming homeless and suicidal,” Bentley said. “I had lost touch with the guys from Iraq and didn’t have a good support system. My team leader heard about it and really helped me. We still talk daily and take care of each other.”

As bonds with his buddies strengthened over bonfires and conversations, his thoughts kept returning to other guys who needed help coping. Those who had nightmares and couldn’t sleep. Those who were disowned by family and had nowhere to turn. The only people there for Bentley were those he served with, and he and his friends decided to create Warrior Ridge to provide that support to others.

The Need

“The combat experience is intense and lifechanging. Anxiety, depression and PTSD are serious, verified results of military service, especially following combat deployment. The suicide rate among veterans is extremely high. But extreme experience and mutual reliance have formed unbreakable connections that matter in the deepest of ways. As group therapy has proven particularly successful with veterans, it is only natural to view the team as a foundational unit for recovery and growth.”

— From the Warrior Ridge website

So much is asked of soldiers during their combat service, and some are haunted by the things they see and do. It’s hard for other people to understand what they are going through after they return to civilian life. Bentley compares it to having a baby—women can explain over and over again what it’s like, but he can’t really ever understand it. It can be challenging to find support for warriors with these invisible injuries.

Warrior Ridge finds those struggling veterans and reconnects them to their combat team. Friends, family, significant others—anyone can nominate a soldier on the organization’s website, warriorridge.org. Selecting someone for a Reconnection Retreat is a big commitment for Warrior Ridge: The nonprofit covers all travel and event costs for every veteran, and it commits to welcome combat team members to annual retreats for the rest of their lives.

This continuity is important. Bentley said team members maintain constant contact between the gatherings, and those veterans who are particularly struggling have something to look forward to every year.

“No one knows what they went through more than the people they went through it with,” Bentley said. “The veterans go home hoarse from talking so much. They say this is exactly what they need.”

In three years as a nonprofit, Warrior Ridge has welcomed six teams into the program, including the 3/3 India Raider Company, Team Orthos and the 3D LAR. Along with the therapeutic aspect of gathering, team members offer other support, such as helping each other find jobs.

Nonprofit Support

Warrior Ridge is a grassroots effort, and homegrown fundraisers have included a clay shoot in Florida, a Cincinnati Reds outing, and a community dinner in Vanceburg. Local chapters in Maysville, Cincinnati, Northern Ohio, Tampa and Missouri volunteer at festival booths to spread the word. They sell merchandise—T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats—to offer a way for Americans to help other Americans.

But the bulk of the funding comes from donations. The Carpenters Union is the biggest sponsor at $20,000 a year. Other gifts are smaller and less predictable. Bentley remembered getting the mail one day and finding a check for $6,000 in the box.

“It’s pretty cool when we don’t know them, yet they see what we are doing and want to help,” Bentley said. “We are funded by people wanting to pay it forward, and it has snowballed. There are so many good people, truly.”

The “Warrior 50” program is a way to offer dedicated support to one of the combat teams. A $300 annual donation makes that team’s retreat possible. It’s sort of like an adoption: Donors get recognition for their gift, limited edition T-shirts, and updates about the groups’ experience at Warrior Ridge.

Looking Forward

The organization has aided only male warriors so far, but leaders recognize that women also serve in combat. They are looking to accept a female applicant. But to truly ensure they are serving all veterans in need, Bentley’s grand vision is a Warrior Ridge location in each state.

“This work is incredibly important to me,” he said. “I know the 3rd LAR marines had eight members commit suicide, and another team had 13. It’s a never-ending thing. It feels like a higher power is helping us with this, as the soldiers say it has changed their lives.”