A Winning Hand

Mahjong is having a moment in Kentucky! Women gather around tables in homes, clubs and community spaces, shuffling colorful tiles, sharing stories and occasionally shouting a triumphant “Mahjong!” I am one of them. And if you haven’t tried it yet, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about.

The centuries-old Chinese game has become a national craze, and Kentucky women (and a few men) are enthusiastically joining in.

Mahjong combines strategy, memory, concentration and a little luck. Learning the game can be challenging, and mastering it takes practice. But the real attraction may have less to do with winning and more to do with what happens around the table.

In a world increasingly dominated by screens, mahjong creates an opportunity to connect face to face. Friendships develop, laughter is abundant, and players discover that even a losing hand can make for a wonderful afternoon. The game gives us a reason to put aside our busy schedules, exercise our minds, and spend a few hours enjoying one another’s company without tech devices. Many regular groups play weekly, creating a community of old-fashioned fun.

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Here in Kentucky, the mahjong community is also finding ways to turn that connection into something more. Why not combine a passion for mahjong with the ability to give back? I experienced that firsthand at a recent sold-out mahjong event at Crestwood’s Taylor Creek Farm, which generously donated the venue for the occasion. Everywhere I looked, women were smiling, laughing and enjoying one another’s company. Winning wasn’t the point. Being together was. But this particular gathering had an even greater purpose for the 160 mahjong players (40 tables of four). This event provided funding for Refuge for Women Kentucky, a Wilmore-based nonprofit that helps women who have survived trafficking and sexual exploitation rebuild their lives.

My friend Micki Thomas, a retired Yum! Brands executive and talented artist has taken her newfound love of mahjong and turned it into a remarkable way to support Kentucky women. She and a group of fellow mahjong players hosted this event, which raised about $30,000. But that’s not the whole story.

Inspired by the friendships she formed through mahjong and her passion for Refuge for Women Kentucky, Micki, who lives in Louisville, set out to create a custom mahjong tile and mat collection to support the nonprofit.

What began as an idea became nearly a year of work. Micki designed 52 individual tile faces for the 160-tile set, drawing inspiration from birds and nature. Called the Grace Mahjong Collection, the tiles’ color palette was chosen by Micki, who worked through the complexities of producing four-layer tiles and collaborated repeatedly with the manufacturer in China to get the details right. And because an artist apparently never knows when to stop, she went on to design a coordinating mat and accessories.

Not satisfied with simply donating the profits, Micki found generous donors willing to fund the production costs upfront. That means 100 percent of every $400 tile set purchase goes directly to Refuge for Women Kentucky.

Micki already has sold out two rounds of production, totaling more than 350 sets. That’s more than $140,000 from tile sales alone. Her coordinating mahjong mats, priced at $75 each, have generated additional support. So far, all the efforts have earned more than $200,000 for Refuge for Women Kentucky.

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For Micki, this project is about more than mahjong or even the money it has raised. It is about using the gifts we have at every stage of life.

“I just feel like God gives us gifts not for ourselves but to share with others,” she said. “I also feel like so many people in their 50s, 60s and 70s think their best days are behind them, and this is just a lie we are told. We have so much to offer. This is our time to make a difference and give back for all the blessings we’ve been given.”

Retirement didn’t mean stepping back for Micki. Instead, she combined her artistic talent, business experience, love of mahjong and commitment to helping others to create something entirely new.

And she isn’t finished. Micki is designing a second tile collection and working with a potential donor to make it possible.

Mahjong reminds us that connection matters. We gather around a table, challenge our minds, laugh at ourselves, celebrate a great hand and come back the next week to do it all over again. Micki simply asked what might happen if that connection could be used for something bigger.

In Kentucky, we know the importance of showing up for our neighbors. Sometimes that means volunteering, making a donation, or lending a helping hand. Other times, it means pulling up a chair, gathering three friends, playing a game … and buying a new set of tiles.

For more information on the Grace Mahjong Collection and to order tiles and a mat to benefit Refuge for Women Kentucky, visit refugeforwomen.org/the-grace-mahjong-collection.