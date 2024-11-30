Kentucky’s Biggest Back Lot

In the heart of Southern Kentucky’s expansive and diverse cave country is a group of dynamically tenacious women who are at the helm of the Southern Kentucky Film Commission (SOKY Film). This all-female commission is comprised of dedicated executive directors of local tourism commissions peppered throughout picturesque Southern Kentucky.

The commission has operated since 2017 and continues to offer a competitive advantage for filmmakers seeking to utilize the state’s incredible tax credits and incentives offered through the Kentucky Entertainment Incentive Program (KEI), which offers a 30-35 percent fully refundable tax credit.

SOKY Film actively serves as a liaison among the local communities to make connections and find the services and resources to ensure each project is a success. These personalized services and a hefty dose of Southern hospitality solidify the commission as a movie industry magnet. Its motto is: “If you need it, we will find it.”

“With almost a decade of experience in the industry, our all-female commission is proud to boast a résumé that includes brands like BET+, Hallmark, Lifetime and Lions Gate,” said MacLean Lessenberry, SOKY Film president. “However, the economic success of our rural area will always remain at the forefront of our mission, and as the premier film industry group in Southern Kentucky, we know that incredible incentives and diverse landscapes matched with our Southern hospitality is why filmmakers come back to us again and again.”

More than a dozen productions have utilized the SOKY Film region, bringing millions of dollars in economic impact. Productions arrive with crews that engage in local services through lodging, dining, shopping and local attractions. While the economic impact on the local community is noteworthy, the flurry of activity that surrounds such productions also affords a level of excitement and curiosity to the local communities.

The women at the forefront of the commission partner seamlessly to identify opportunities to invest in their local communities and contribute to the growth of the Southern Kentucky economy. The camaraderie between the women on the SOKY Film Board of Directors is an enviable, cohesive partnership. It’s common for the production crew to select multiple locations across the region.

The Gunslingers—an upcoming major motion picture with a 2025 release date, starring Nicolas Cage, Scarlet Stallone, Heather Graham and Stephen Dorff—utilized the Southern Kentucky Film Commission for various needs while in production.

“I have had the most enjoyable and productive four months filming in Southern Kentucky,” said The Gunslingers writer and director Brian Skiba. “It’s a home away from home that still loves the magic of filmmaking as much as I do.”

This article first appeared on the Southern Kentucky Film Commission website.

The Southern Kentucky Film Commission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to making the business of filmmaking easier. To learn more, visit Kentucky’s biggest back lot at southernkentuckyfilmcommission.com.