Lions and Patriots and Murders! Oh, My!

Caleb Buford
There is nothing like experiencing a live show—a distinct thrill passes through performing arts lovers when the lights go down and the curtain goes up. September generally is the kickoff of performing arts season, and Kentucky offers everything from local community productions to full-scale touring Broadway shows. Whether you score tickets to one of the Commonwealth’s many intimate playhouses or to a grand historic venue, you can look forward to enjoying musicals, dramas and comedies across the state. Here are a few of our favorites.
Sept. 10-27
1776
Presented by The Footlighters
Stained Glass Theatre
Newport
859.291.7464
In honor of America’s 250th birthday, The Footlighters take the audience back to when it all began, following John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson through the debates, political dealings and personal tolls it took to achieve American independence. This award-winning musical gives viewers a first-hand account of what it might have been like at the Second Continental Congress in the summer of 1776.
Oct. 23-Nov. 1
Carrie: The Musical
The Carnegie
Covington
859.491.2030
Based on Stephen King’s novel, this is the frightening story of a bullied high school student and her terrifying prom night. This intense production includes music to portray terror, rage and revenge. Presented by the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and The Carnegie, this cult classic will stay with you even after you’ve left the building.
Nov. 12-29
Disney’s The Lion King
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Louisville
502.584.7777
The family-friendly story of everyone’s favorite lion cub, Simba, takes the stage at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. The show is mesmerizing with colorful African art, life-sized puppetry and all those songs you know by heart.
Dec. 5-14
The Season for Giving
Little Colonel Playhouse
Pewee Valley
502.241.9906
As a family prepares for all the holiday traditions of gift-giving, midnight Mass and Christmas dinner, Bob’s best-laid plans to pop the question to his beloved add chaos to the day. The Little Colonel Players present this heartwarming holiday show.
Jan. 29-Feb. 7
Amadeus
Shelby County Community Theatre
Shelbyville 502.633.0222
The theater presents a dramatic account of the life of brilliant composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It paints a portrait of pure genius and ambition, along with Mozart’s rivalry with Italian composer Antonio Salieri.
Feb. 25-March 7
Disney’s Newsies JR.
Market House Theatre
Paducah
270.444.6828
Based on the real-life newsboys’ strike of 1899, this is the youth edition of the Tony Award-winning musical Newsies. This family-friendly musical sends the message of strength in unity and that it is OK to fight for what’s right.
March 18-April 4
Dial M for Murder
The Carriage House Theatre
Lexington
859.257.4929
The Studio Players present this adaptation by playwright and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher of Frederick Knott’s suspenseful thriller about infidelity and jealousy that leads to a murder plot.
April 6
Mark Twain Tonight!
The Carson Center for the Performing Arts
Paducah
270.450.4444
Originally performed by Hal Holbrook on Broadway, this hilarious one-man show stars Richard Thomas, best known as John-Boy from The Waltons television series. The show features Twain presenting his classic satire, storytelling and humor.
May 14-29 Singin’ in the Rain
Woodford Theatre
Versailles
859.873.0648
Audiences have enjoyed the playful dancing-in-the-rain scene from this show for decades, and now it is your chance to see it live. This musical comedy is the story of Hollywood’s shift from silent films to “talkies.”
June 25-27
SIX
Lexington Opera House
Lexington
859.233.4567
centralbankcenter.com/lexington-opera-house
Broadway Live in Lexington brings the Tony Award-winning musical about the six wives of Henry VIII to the stage. It is history with a modern twist of catchy songs and stunning costumes.
Check Out the Performance Calendars at These Additional Selected Kentucky Venues
Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, theapparts.org
Barn Lot Theater, Edmonton, barnlottheater.org
Bluegrass Theatre Guild, Frankfort, bluegrasstheatreguild.org
The Brown Theatre, Louisville, kentuckyperformingarts.org/venues/brown-theatre
Central Kentucky Community Theatre, Springfield, centralkytheatre.com
EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond, ekucenter.com
Flashback Theater Co., Somerset, flashbacktheater.co
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville, glemacenter.org
The Grand Theatre, Frankfort, thegrandky.com
Hardin County Playhouse, Elizabethtown, hardincountyplayhouse.com
Leeds Center for the Arts, Winchester, leedscenter.org
Louisville Palace Theatre, Louisville, louisvillepalace.com
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, Lexington, historiclyric.com
Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, mercuryballroom.com
Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, macarts.com
Murray Playhouse in the Park, Murray, playhousemurray.org
Norton Center for the Arts, Danville, nortoncenter.com
Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, paramountashland.com
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon, renfrovalley.com
RiverPark Center, Owensboro, riverparkcenter.org
Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Bowling Green, theskypac.com
Village Players of Fort Thomas, Fort Thomas, villageplayers.org
Visit Kentucky Monthly’s calendar of events for upcoming performances: kentuckymonthly.com/search/event/calendar.