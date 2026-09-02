Lions and Patriots and Murders! Oh, My!

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There is nothing like experiencing a live show—a distinct thrill passes through performing arts lovers when the lights go down and the curtain goes up. September generally is the kickoff of performing arts season, and Kentucky offers everything from local community productions to full-scale touring Broadway shows. Whether you score tickets to one of the Commonwealth’s many intimate playhouses or to a grand historic venue, you can look forward to enjoying musicals, dramas and comedies across the state. Here are a few of our favorites.

Sept. 10-27

1776

Presented by The Footlighters

Stained Glass Theatre

Newport

859.291.7464

footlighters.org

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, The Footlighters take the audience back to when it all began, following John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson through the debates, political dealings and personal tolls it took to achieve American independence. This award-winning musical gives viewers a first-hand account of what it might have been like at the Second Continental Congress in the summer of 1776.

Oct. 23-Nov. 1

Carrie: The Musical

The Carnegie

Covington

859.491.2030

thecarnegie.com

Based on Stephen King’s novel, this is the frightening story of a bullied high school student and her terrifying prom night. This intense production includes music to portray terror, rage and revenge. Presented by the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and The Carnegie, this cult classic will stay with you even after you’ve left the building.

Nov. 12-29

Disney’s The Lion King

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Louisville

502.584.7777

louisville.broadway.com

The family-friendly story of everyone’s favorite lion cub, Simba, takes the stage at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. The show is mesmerizing with colorful African art, life-sized puppetry and all those songs you know by heart.

Dec. 5-14

The Season for Giving

Little Colonel Playhouse

Pewee Valley

502.241.9906

littlecolonel.net

As a family prepares for all the holiday traditions of gift-giving, midnight Mass and Christmas dinner, Bob’s best-laid plans to pop the question to his beloved add chaos to the day. The Little Colonel Players present this heartwarming holiday show.

Jan. 29-Feb. 7

Amadeus

Shelby County Community Theatre

Shelbyville 502.633.0222

shelbytheatre.org

The theater presents a dramatic account of the life of brilliant composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It paints a portrait of pure genius and ambition, along with Mozart’s rivalry with Italian composer Antonio Salieri.

Feb. 25-March 7

Disney’s Newsies JR.

Market House Theatre

Paducah

270.444.6828

markethousetheatre.org

Based on the real-life newsboys’ strike of 1899, this is the youth edition of the Tony Award-winning musical Newsies. This family-friendly musical sends the message of strength in unity and that it is OK to fight for what’s right.

March 18-April 4

Dial M for Murder

The Carriage House Theatre

Lexington

859.257.4929

studioplayers.org

The Studio Players present this adaptation by playwright and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher of Frederick Knott’s suspenseful thriller about infidelity and jealousy that leads to a murder plot.

April 6

Mark Twain Tonight!

The Carson Center for the Performing Arts

Paducah

270.450.4444

thecarsoncenter.org

Originally performed by Hal Holbrook on Broadway, this hilarious one-man show stars Richard Thomas, best known as John-Boy from The Waltons television series. The show features Twain presenting his classic satire, storytelling and humor.

May 14-29 Singin’ in the Rain

Woodford Theatre

Versailles

859.873.0648

woodfordtheatre.com

Audiences have enjoyed the playful dancing-in-the-rain scene from this show for decades, and now it is your chance to see it live. This musical comedy is the story of Hollywood’s shift from silent films to “talkies.”

June 25-27

SIX

Lexington Opera House

Lexington

859.233.4567

centralbankcenter.com/lexington-opera-house

Broadway Live in Lexington brings the Tony Award-winning musical about the six wives of Henry VIII to the stage. It is history with a modern twist of catchy songs and stunning costumes.

Check Out the Performance Calendars at These Additional Selected Kentucky Venues

Appalachian Center for the Arts, Pikeville, theapparts.org

Barn Lot Theater, Edmonton, barnlottheater.org

Bluegrass Theatre Guild, Frankfort, bluegrasstheatreguild.org

The Brown Theatre, Louisville, kentuckyperformingarts.org/venues/brown-theatre

Central Kentucky Community Theatre, Springfield, centralkytheatre.com

EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond, ekucenter.com

Flashback Theater Co., Somerset, flashbacktheater.co

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville, glemacenter.org

The Grand Theatre, Frankfort, thegrandky.com

Hardin County Playhouse, Elizabethtown, hardincountyplayhouse.com

Leeds Center for the Arts, Winchester, leedscenter.org

Louisville Palace Theatre, Louisville, louisvillepalace.com

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, Lexington, historiclyric.com

Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, mercuryballroom.com

Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, macarts.com

Murray Playhouse in the Park, Murray, playhousemurray.org

Norton Center for the Arts, Danville, nortoncenter.com

Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, paramountashland.com

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Mount Vernon, renfrovalley.com

RiverPark Center, Owensboro, riverparkcenter.org

Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington, finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, Bowling Green, theskypac.com

Village Players of Fort Thomas, Fort Thomas, villageplayers.org

Visit Kentucky Monthly’s calendar of events for upcoming performances: kentuckymonthly.com/search/event/calendar.