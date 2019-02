Click on the winners below to view their submissions!

Novel

Pam Bartley

Lauren Haynes

Christen Fischer

Dennis “DOC” Martin

Fiction

Eric Sharp

Marie Mitchell + Mason Smith

Poetry

Donna J. Slone

Dorothy Sutton

Katherine Hager

Eric Nance Woehler

Foster Ockerman Jr.

Ron O’Brien

Nonfiction

Ron Whitehead

Eric Sharp