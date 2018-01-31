PENNED 2018

POETRY

UNEXPECTED VISITOR

a knock on the front door –

faint rhythm, cautious but insistent –

alerts me

alarms me:

‘no, not again

do not come to my door, Death

you have worn your welcome here

step away

and retreat with your cruelty,’

I say

still the sound

echoes provocatively

on the thin glass

the Visitor shall not

be denied,

open it

I must

face

my fate

I switch open the lock

terror in my touch

my eyes prepared to plead

for Death’s mercy

and then –

through the glass –

no hooded figure

no sickle, no grim countenance

instead

just a tiny Wren

fat and brown

sitting squat on the porch mat

tap tap tapping

on the front door

curious relief first

then, euphoria

I stand amazed

‘Hope,’ I breathe,

‘you came after all’

a gentle turn of its russet head

‘welcome’

and I open my home

to this Unexpected Visitor

KATIE CASWELL HUGHBANKS

LOUISVILLE

• • •

A BLUEGRASS YOUTH ON D-DAY

Fifty miles of dark

water from a soil

once an enemy’s

to a soil once

a friend’s. Near

invisible are the grey bluffs

around the headland

of La Hague, the deep

port of Cherbourg

sleeping the fitful

sleep of the occupied

who could not dream

a hundred thousand allied troops

could pierce the restless dawn.

Against the plywood hull

you lean on choppy seas, the sour

scent of nausea and diesel fumes

thick in your nostrils. How far

the Bluegrass seems:

by now most of the burley

has been set to bed, by now

the first-cut of hay lays

drying in the fields,

and green blueberries begin

to blush. Grandmother would

be shelling peas, her calloused

thumb with one deft flick

dislodging them into the colander.

Those sunlit skies, those

hymns she hums, must

feel like some kind of delusion,

some false memory,

as you crouch here

in a tumultuous darkness,

seventeen hours of five-foot

waves in sporadic

moonlight to cross that fifty

miles to Omaha beach. What are

you thinking of

in these hours? Your brow

is furrowed. Your jaw grinds

side to side.

Do you take comfort

in the officer’s words,

that bombers and artillery

will have done the dirty

work, that your seats are the best

in the house for a light-show

like the world has never seen?

Do you know fear, the mortal kind

that freezes the heart?

Is it for love of country you are now

eight feet from the bow of this

wave-tossed landing-craft?

Maybe so. Maybe you are that myth

made flesh, single-minded, grim

with duty, grim as Joshua

tromping over Canaan.

Or is it also for love

of John from Idaho,

who read a Psalm yesterday

in such a way

you felt for the first time

that it could speak

of something real? Is it

for Randall behind you, whose

boasts of bravery

have become the sobs

of a boy who now believes

in his mortality, who can now

see he is the first-cut

of hay in a bloody harvest

field? Was it for God

that Peter walked on waves,

or for his friend Jesus? Do you yet

know what you will see or what

you’ll do? Have you imagined

how it could be, that there are

some things more tragic than death?

Do you say your mother’s name?

As the ramp finally drops

and the front six men are mown down,

how do you find the strength to step outside

into chest-deep waves, your feet

slogging through sloppy

sands, churning in the sluggish way

known in nightmare?

Who could fault you in your fear

or if you’d failed to take

that tenuous way?

Not me

sitting comfortably here

remembering you.

By providence or dumb

luck, by a beast’s instinct to survive

or by the discipline of even temperament,

somehow you are among

those scattered bands who crawl

across that beach alive, over

the corpses of friends, over the bodies

of beliefs, over the tank-crushed

flesh of innocence. You make it up a ravine

to the machine-gun nest

that has killed your countrymen

all morning long and find within

some German lads about your age

eyes full of rage and horror for what

they’ve been told to do

and what they’ve done,

what they’ve obeyed

and what higher values

they’ve betrayed, eyes now

fearful with sadness

and sadly relieved

as one turns at your sound.

And in that split second

before your bullets shut

them forever,

your eyes meet his

and an unspoken secret

passes between you.

For you and he both know

a patriot’s love,

how love of country

is a powerful bluff,

an idol strong enough

to make heroes of evil men, enough

to make good men

go mad.

JEREMY I. WHEELOCK

WILMORE

• • •

MY KENTUCKY

Near to Heaven where

The rolling hills touch

the night fall sky

I pause in somber thought

while whip-poor-wills sing

their lonely song which echoes

through the misty hollers

I think of a long lost day

when Grandpa would rise to say

“The herbs in the hills

Are waiting for us to come.”

Money was needed crops

were begging to be seeded

precious commodities of nature’s toil

thriving deep within deep dark soil.

Blood root, and sassafras bark buried

deep rich and dark, yellow root and

mayapple root treasures of our

Appalachian home

Memories of days

come and gone where pocket money

jingled in cut off jeans

and the worries were so few it seemed.

Slippery Elms stripped of their bark

Weighted burlap bag on my shoulder

heading home at the edge of dark.

our pockets bulging with ginseng

knowing the cash it would bring

would tide us over well into Spring.

Grandpa would pray for a good season

and if it was not

He knew it was for a reason.

We would make do because

That’s what you do

when Appalachia holds you nigh

Beneath her crisp blue skies.

My days of youth were filled

with peace, honesty and truth,

And tradition taught well

By a Grandpa who had so much to tell.

If there were hardships I had to bear

they were made much easier

simply by his being there.

And now … memories

are all I can hold close to my heart

and I will always treasure those days

when we were never apart.

JIMMIE PENNINGTON

FLAT GAP (Johnson County)

• • •

MELLOW

Mellow will you be my mood?

Serious isn’t where I want to be.

My mind wants to play on the merry-go-round,

a child, wanting little more than feel my heart

take leave on the downside of the Ferris wheel,

to listen to the carousel again.

Another side of life lives there,

in dark shadows cast by shadows

cast by countless lights, mirrored on the glass of time.

Reflections on the portrait of a mystery,

beacons of the midway remind me once again

who I am and where I am

and what this side of life is all about.

Air, filled to the brim with fun and scent,

tastes of fresh-popped buttered salted-corn,

bathed in a flood of soda.

Rare anymore.

The story’s end arrived too soon.

I knew in letting go,

the sadness of a moment when it ended.

A hush in her goodbye

was written on a lonely sky with a kind hand.

Her silhouette, in lace of painted wood

and in recline, sleeps silently alone.

She waits to make romance with motion.

I’m in a mellow-blended mood,

another picnic in the park alone,

lost somewhere in the pages

of a storybook in summer.

ANTHONY STALLARD

LEXINGTON

• • •

BULLION BLVD, FORT KNOX, KY.

Out the window went the tobacco tin

faint clunk on the green sign overhead.

Our beer bottles always hit their targets—

the chink and clunk on contact with metal

mailboxes littering the back roads we assaulted

every weekend night. Our days revolved around

those nights we went everywhere, strayed nowhere.

But on that old road, some went somewhere.

People stopped on the shoulder of Dixie Highway,

snapped photos of a white vault, fearless structure

behind a sign-less fence. No one ever saw the men

who guarded the gold. No one saw anything but lookout

towers, a solitary building, barbed wire. If a visitor dared

pull to the gate, a box warned them, “State your purpose.”

A faceless voice knew life as we did not.

I cruised town as many returned from the desert.

I learned to kiss; they to kill.

And they were just down that road.

A world away from my own.

AMY FOX-ANGERER

CLARKSON (Grayson County)

• • •

FOR LILLIE MAE, ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 100TH BIRTHDAY

“Give me some sugar,” she’d say, offering her cheek.

She said it when I was little, when I was a teenager, when I was married.

And she’d laugh that laugh

that started way down deep inside her and you couldn’t help but laugh, too.

Scarlet fever took most of her hearing, but she still played the piano

and the ukulele. She didn’t drive, but she’d walk me to the McDonald’s in the shopping center

at the end of her street

And if she had filled a book with Green Stamps, she’d get me something at the store.

She called her refrigerator “the icebox” and kept it filled with Cokes.

And you might think she was old-fashioned, but she watched her soaps

and David Letterman

and she knew more about what was in style than I did.

She could crochet anything, but I never had the patience to let her teach me how.

And I never talked to her about working the bottling line at a distillery when she was a young woman,

or how she was on a date when the ’37 Flood chased her family from their downtown Louisville home and they rode in a boat with her brother standing in the back like

George Washington crossing the Delaware,

because how could she have had a life before me?

She loved me more than anyone did—more than I deserved.

And she never met my children,

but she gave them her silly sense of humor,

and her love of music.

She didn’t live over the river or through the woods,

but the back fence of her yard in a blue-collar suburb was draped with honeysuckle in the summer,

and lilies of the valley bloomed by her back door.

I dug some of them up and I’ve carried them to three houses now.

And after 17 years, you’d think the mark of her loss would have healed.

But not so long ago on a walk I passed by some honeysuckle vines,

and their sweet aroma enveloped me like a hug,

and I stood on the sidewalk

and I cried.

CARLA CARLTON

LOUISVILLE

• • •

GREAT COMMISSION

Three years

then go

No decades

parked in pews

No lifetime

listening to middlemen

Just go and live a life

transformed by love

Leave words and creeds behind and be

that grace you claim you long to see

If mercy

has a face

it is your face

If justice sees hurt

it is your eyes that weep

If love has hands and feet

your hands are those pierced by care

your feet those lovely on the mountainside

In your life and breath alone

can dead gods live

or carcasses

unveil a honeyed sweet

truth oozing from the comb

in error’s meat

JEREMY I. WHEELOCK

WILMORE

• • •

DROWNED TOWN

When the lake level is low in winter,

when wind stings and keeps

tourists away, ghosts rise

from the mud and silt left behind

the retreating river. There used to be

a town here. It’s easy to forget the old

river town that had survived floods

and soldiers and hard times

but disappeared without defense

when the giant lake rose. The Cumberland

had crept into town many times when

too much rain or snow made it swell

beyond its banks but it always slipped back

into its cut-rock channel. But the last time

the river stayed, unable to retreat when the

last yards of concrete were poured at the dam,

forever altering nature and sealing fate. Its

waters filled streets and houses and empty

graveyards, already moved to higher ground.

Townspeople had time to get out of the way

but the town could not escape its drowning.

No rescue or resuscitation could save it.

Each year along the shoreline at winter pool

the railroad returns, its rusty spikes

still scattered in mud and sand as if

workers might return any time now

to finish their repairs. Outlines of stone

foundations re-emerge at water’s edge

awaiting carpenters to rebuild walls

and people to come home. Empty,

watery graves remain open, a reminder

of all that was taken. There used to be

a town here. It’s easy to forget.

JAYNE MOORE WALDROP

LEXINGTON

• • •

OF UNKNOWABLE AND GLORIOUS NOW

I didn’t have to climb Pilot Rock

or descend Mammoth Cave

or even drive across town

to the Madisonville city park

I took just 15 minutes in our backyard

amid our neighbors’ backyards

amid the sights and noises of morning civilization

And still I saw the trees and the flowers

And still I felt the grass and the cool

And still I met eyes with a bird,

constructing its nest near my nest

And suddenly my confined little dark world

of endless future deadlines

and missed past commitments

exploded

with a Big Bang

into a sprawling, colorful expanse

Of Unknowable and Glorious Now

ERIC NANCE WOEHLER

MADISONVILLE

• • •

IDENTIFYING VALUE

A value scale exists between

black white

binary imaging

correct incorrect

either or

structure rules order

breakfast then tv

pajamas followed by teeth

do not stray

don’t be wrong

dark or light

leave no graduated tones for

glittery art projects of fairy gardens and

flowers of handprints and one hundred googly eyes

grayscale gives illusion of depth to

impromptu clogging in the kitchen

stark or bleak

ignores the full range of excitement and disgust of

a loose tooth ripped from a mouth and

placed under a pillow

albescent allows for

snorting laughter until releasing into comfortable

silence of breath-catching,

lingering in the understanding that this

blending casts a

lasting

shadow

SUSAN WATERBURY

RICHMOND

NONFICTION

SPALDING’S

Large glass windows on a storefront. Hand-painted words ... SPALDING’S BAKERY.

A boy’s bicycle parked on lean at the home of tasty baked delights on a not-so-ordinary corner. Sixth and North Lime; a Spalding’s doughnut was my favorite. The glazed ones kept me coming back on Saturdays in summer. One-half dozen and a crisp white paper bag carried away. Fresh made. Her gown was goodness, glazed, no two ever the same, the mark of the maker in ’53.

Like red wax on bottle glass dipped in Loretto.

All was white; tops and aprons, floor and walls; a cloud on the shop’s tin sky. Oh, the flour on it all. Counters, gift-wrapped with countless coats of paint, high gloss and white, each a glazed home for handmade objects. Museums, for masterpieces, with large front windows on a world of fresh-baked goods, like Main Street in a room. Priceless, warm and tender; would-be strangers at a bus stop, waiting just beyond a veil of clear, near perfect, separation. Would they be the ones collected and wrapped gently, taken for a few precious cents to away?

White painted memories on counters; wearing coats of care, their imperfections long-ago on their way to gone. Years gone by were hidden faces on a mirror of time that was each layer, so many you could peel them back, one at a time, to another time; WWII and I or maybe to a time of Titanic. I didn’t know. Nonetheless, this was old, clean, and spotless. Spalding’s, small change and the inner peace he found were unexpected blessings for a young boy in Lexington, my hometown.

“Thank You. Come Back Soon.”

I would for a taste of good in the middle of the tender years of a childhood, in a neighborhood where tastes were good, always the same, time and again … in 1953.

Back to the street; next stop Gratz Park, where authors lived with children of their own. Fiction, Non or not, behind large glass windows. Objects inside; each waiting to be taken to another’s home, if only for a while. Made of paper, some handmade.

I wondered, on how many cards my name was handwritten, the ones carried away in the pocket on the gateway to its pages? What of others there on the lines at the names-place on just one? Who were they, and by chance, did we share a common interest?

Strangers?

Who?

The Carnegie, where I could park my bicycle and be; sitting on steps of stone about to raise the first to wanting lips, a Spalding’s doughnut. My separate peace was looking to the fountain at the park walk’s other end. Patina lay frozen in a timeless dance on bronze, her children played, showered with the cool of water fresh.

Third Street, a two-way passage east and west where ships with wheels go by.

Life’s going anywhere but somewhere else, a feast for one’s eyes, as if it were a Calder on parade. Folks walking hurried here to there, pieces in a play. Croquet … the Now Appearing drama on Transylvania’s lawn, the stage to an audience of Old Morrison’s empty steps at and me. Its score … “The Sound of Yesterday.”

A songbird breaks the noise of silence.

Saturday morning at the Lexington Public Library, a bicycle and a boy with a white paper bag of tasty on their way becoming a memory with each one gone. What held the interest of this moment in my life was mine and mine alone … Adolph Rupp’s Championship Basketball, or Everyday Weather and How It Works, or Poe, or poetry.

Once upon a time, I had breakfast alone on steps at a place in a park. Taking leave from time itself, reflections reappear. Another stands alone, sad eyes hidden behind her own darkness, gazing into a big glass menagerie, having doughnuts for breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Me?

Life since then became a hunger I can’t explain, sensing other voices behind words in other rooms. Uncertainties were for another time. Now was but another tasty turn around a doughnut; a Spalding’s, glazed with nothing in the middle but a filling of open space. My dreams played out on an empty stage with seating in the round. At a place in the middle of somewhere on the edge of life, I thought about home grown and handmade and hand-painted signs on the window of time.

An inner voice told me, “You’ve an appointment, now’s time to be carried away. Words scream to be learned. Go inside.” An open door led me to a space where imagined noises walked the path of clouds in the large glass window, this side of the sky at the top of the room.

Another’s voice, near-silent, reminded me.

“Quiet please.”

Once was a time my iron horse waited there, on lean next to steps of stone. Soon, we were homeward bound. Never owned a lock for my bicycle, was never a need. No one took another’s horse … no one I ever knew.

ANTHONY STALLARD

LEXINGTON

• • •

THAT’S MY DAD

There were two outs with bases loaded in the bottom of the last inning with our team clinging to a one run lead.

The second baseman moved a little to his right as the Little League pitcher started his windup.

The sharp crack of the bat left no doubt that the ball was headed on a laser line out of the infield, so fast that the infielders were frozen in place. On both benches and in the stands, all eyes had already moved to the outfield along the path of the white streak, trying to catch up with the ball.

“Where’d it go?”

Not seeing the ball where they expected, their eyes quickly moved back along its last known trajectory.

The second baseman had not moved his feet, but was out of his defensive crouch, standing straight up, his glove hand still above his head with a surprised and satisfied smile on his face. It had happened so fast that no one had seen his arm shoot up full length in the blink of an eye. He wasn’t even sure what had happened; it was pure instinct. All who witnessed it let out a collective, “OOOHHHH!”

I knew the feeling that the ball made as it snapped perfectly into the web of his glove, driving his skinny 10-year-old arm back with its impact. I knew because it was the catch I’d dreamed of as a kid, but never got to make. Like him, I had quick hands and was good with glove and bat, but we lived too far out in the country, decades before ‘Little League Moms’ in mini-vans; so except for choose-up games at recess, I had to live my baseball fantasies vicariously on our black-and-white TV, listening to Dizzy Dean and PeeWee Reese’s folksy commentary on “The Game of the Week.”

Beside me a man in the stands summed it up when he said, “Wow, that was a great catch!”

“That’s my son,” I said.

In the 25 or so years since that day, my son and I had continued to share a love of the fields of summer. On family vacations, we’d managed to work in major league games from Fenway Park in Boston to Candlestick in San Francisco, 10 or 12 in all. Now, despite his busy schedule, we still manage to catch a couple of the Bats’ games every year at Slugger Field.

On a perfect late summer evening, we had really good seats in a not-crowded row on the upper deck, above home plate and just below the corporate boxes. It was a time to relax, drink a malted beverage, share memories and catch up on each other’s lives.

In the fifth inning, a right-handed batter fouled one up toward us. We followed its path well up over our heads till it was out of sight, onto the stadium roof behind us. From past experience, we knew that it was likely to bounce off the unseen parapet wall up there and roll back down the metal roof, so we stood in the narrow row with our backs to the playing field and waited. Judging from the angle of the ball, its spin and velocity, I moved right, down the row and kept my eyes on the roof edge. It was an instinctive reaction, no thinking involved. In the blink of an eye, my hand shot into the air and the ball snapped dead center into my palm, the impact pushing my 65-year-old arm back and forcing my fingers to curl around it. I held my arm aloft for a moment, smiling, listening to the “OOOHHHH” from the nearby fans.

“Wow, that was a great catch,” a guy farther down the row said admiringly.

Surveying the crowd around him, and in a louder than normal voice, I heard my son say, “That’s my dad.”

BOB THOMPSON

CRESTWOOD

NOVEL OPENING PARAGRAPH

THE FISH THIEVES

Trina Penbrook paused in the semi-darkness, alert to the dangers of walking through the woods, but only long enough to listen to her surroundings. A slight movement in front of her stopped her short. A shadow of a person, maybe a child, was picking through a mound of garbage. Trina’s heartbeat fluttered in her throat like a trapped bird in a cage. She didn’t have the time or luxury to stop and help anybody. And besides, a child could be a decoy. It wouldn’t be the first time.

MAUREEN C. BERRY

LOUISVILLE

• • •

THE CARETAKERS

The maid from the hotel was sure that the travelers would leave her a good tip if she invited them to the Easter party. Every kind of person was to be there so why not invite some travelers. Almost everyone at the party made a living from them. And these people seemed humble enough to hang out with the locals for a little while. Most of the hosts of the mansion and the guests made their living from travelers with tips at restaurants or cleaning up after them, like the chamber maid or trying to sell them paintings at Jackson Square, draped from the old wrought iron fences. But in their home, they were the Caretakers, not servants for tourists. They took care of the mansion every day, keeping it from falling down and lived there through the generations, as the honor was handed down through more generations. The city didn’t care about it and when it was about to have windows boarded up with plywood, the first Caretakers stepped in, offering to keep it up to code in exchange for a place to live. This tradition had lasted for decades and the windows remained intact, with glass.

REBECCA HASSETT

HARRODS CREEK

FICTION

THE WIND AND THE SEA

There was once a small bit of water. Some called it a pond. Some a small lake.

No one ever called it the sea.

It was very happy being small. Frogs would tickle its edges. Turtles would nestle in its soft muddy bottom. Reeds along its banks held trilling blackbirds and would whistle and rattle in the breeze.

But then one day there was a wind.

The little pond shivered as the wind swirled and raked across its face.

“Who are you?” asked the wind.

“I am a pond,” said the pond.

“You are not a pond.”

“Yes, I am. If you would settle down, I could show you my frogs and turtles.”

“You are not a pond. You are the sea,” said the wind.

“What is the sea?”

The wind laughed.

And the harder the wind laughed, the wilder it became. Stronger and stronger the wind blew, until the pond felt itself being pulled into the air, spiraling and swirling in the strangest way.

And then the pond was the clouds, sweeping and rolling through the sky, so high that it couldn’t see the frogs and turtles anymore. So it did its best to look like them instead.

And then the pond felt itself growing heavy, and falling in thousands of tiny drops.

And the drops landed in something big, deep, and salty.

And before the pond knew what had happened…

It was the sea.

“You are not a pond,” said the wind.

“You are the sea. I am the wind. Let us make waves and cause storms. Let us make lightning together. Let us crash into the land until it cracks and falls into us. Let me kiss your face, and you will cool and soothe me and hold me in tiny shimmering bubbles for as long as you can. Let us be beautiful and wild and terrifying and forever. Please?”

And the wind kissed the sea, which sparkled with a million brilliant reflections of the sun.

So the wind and the sea danced.

They made waves and storms. They made lightning and crashed into the land until it broke. They turned boulders into soft beaches. The wind kissed the sea’s face, and the sea cooled it with clouds of mist and spray and held it in tiny shimmering bubbles for as long as it could.

They made rainbows. They caressed the toes and cheeks of children. They made ships sail. They made ships sink. They made rain that nourished forests and made storms that drowned cities. They were beautiful and wild and terrifying and forever.

One day, they made such a storm that stretched far, far into the land, where the sea had not been since the mountains were born.

They swirled around the top of the highest mountain and laughed with great flashes of lightning that shook the earth with thunder. They made ice and snow and rain.

And then the wind blew away, carrying the sea with it.

But they had made a river. And the river crashed and cascaded down the mountains, finally tumbling into a meadow, where it had nowhere left to crash, cascade, or tumble.

The river covered all the grass and flowers, chased away the rabbits and the deer, and even made a bear hide in the top of a tree.

Before long, the meadow was gone and the river discovered much to its surprise that it was now…

A pond.

The pond was quite muddy and exhilarated to suddenly exist.

After many sunrises and sunsets and full moons and starry nights its exhilaration turned calm, and its waters became clear.

In fact, it found that if it were very calm

And very still

And no frogs messed it up by jumping

And no turtles messed it up by taking a gulp of air

And no leaves messed it up by falling

It could make a perfect picture of the sky.

Grass grew along its muddy banks. Birds tickled its shores with their thirsty tongues. It was happy being a pond.

Although some called it a small lake. And if it were very hot for very long, some even dared calling it a puddle. But no one ever called it the sea.

Then one day there was a wind.

“Who are you?” asked the wind.

“I am a pond,” said the pond.

JONATHON HOWARD

LEXINGTON

• • •

YOU NEVER KNEW MY NAME

I walked into the first grade, then surveyed the crowd of children. It was my first time seeing so many kids my age in one place. It scared me to death. Someone told me to take a seat. There was an open one next to you. You wore a blue blouse with a red plaid dress and a blue bow in your shiny long hair, white socks with lace tops and black Mary Jane shoes. You sat so primly and proper. Your voice was that of an angel, although you rarely spoke. I was absolutely smitten, but you never knew my name.

In the third grade, we were in a play together. As part of the production, the boys lined up on one side, the girls on the other. Then each boy would meet a girl, hold hands, and skip down the aisle to the stage. I bribed Kenny Watson with Milky Way bars to switch places so that I could skip with you down the aisle. I wasn’t very good at skipping and fell halfway down the aisle. You surprised me when you didn’t get mad, or embarrassed, but instead helped me back to my feet, then continued like nothing had happened. I vowed never to wash the hand you held, fearing that might remove the memory. I did finally take a bath, but the memory will remain until dementia robs me of it. Still, you never knew my name.

In junior high school, I was able to find your phone number using investigative skills that would have impressed Sherlock Holmes. It tortured me to carry the small folded slip of notebook paper in my pocket for weeks. I must have opened then refolded it a thousand times, hoping to muster the courage to call. Saturday morning, hands shaking, the time had arrived. The wrinkled, faded slip of paper from my pocket almost fell apart. Holding it, I stared at the big black Bakelite dial phone for what felt like hours, repeating the words: “Hello, this is Phil Gladden.” Each time in a different tone and voice inflection, but they all sounded like a frog in a frying pan having a heart attack. I even once got as far as dialing your number. When you said hello, I disguised my voice saying, “Sorry, wrong number,” then hung up. It made me sick to my stomach for quite a while after that. Through it all, you never knew my name.

In high school, you worked at a local restaurant that served great cheeseburgers. It had the best French Apple Pie, which was warm, sweet, dusted generously with way more powdered sugar than necessary. It came with ice cream.

The picture on the menu showed two scoops, but it always arrived with three. I tried to convince myself you put on an extra scoop just for me.

A five-dollar bill was a generous tip in those days; I once left one along with a note that said, “Thanks for the excellent service.” I didn’t sign it. I knew you wouldn’t recognize the signature because you never knew my name.

We graduated, then went on to create lives for ourselves. There were mountains to climb, miles to go as well as plenty of potholes to fall in along the way. The years have sped by like a locomotive on a downhill slope with a substantial tailwind. I’ve seen so many amazing things in this life. I’ve loved and been loved. I can’t complain about how things have turned out, except for one. The fact you never knew my name.

After high school, you went on to be someone else’s someone special in another town, never to be seen again, until today.

While on Facebook, on a whim, I typed your name into the search bar. There you were, your smooth, young face, wrinkled, scarred by a lifetime, but your beauty survived all the same. You did well in the business world. There was no mention or pictures of a husband. Your daughters are lovely, and your grandchildren are adorable, as are your great-grandchildren. The youngest looks very much like you.

I turned off the computer and went on with the rest of my life, as I’m sure you have done as well. Life is funny with all its twists and turns. I thought of sending a friend request, but you wouldn’t have accepted an invitation from a stranger. A fact I’m relatively sure of because you never knew my name.

Sometimes I’ll sit in quiet contemplation first thing in the morning, or maybe stare off into a distant rain. I wonder how different things would have been if I had boldly cast off my fear and introduced myself the first day of the first grade. But alas, we’ll never know, because life isn’t always fair, the past is unforgiving, but most of all, because you never knew my name.

PHIL GLADDEN

PARIS