Riders in the Sky Gallop into Frankfort

As part of their 30th anniversary tour, comedy and Western music performers Riders in the Sky are coming to the stage of downtown Frankfort’s Grand Theatre on Friday, Nov. 3, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Originating from a variety of backgrounds and professions, guitarist and vocalist Ranger Doug (born Douglas Green), bassist Too Slim (born Frederick LaBour), vocalist Woody Paul (born Paul Chrisman) and accordionist Joey Miskulin (aka “CowPolka King”) have spent the past three decades perpetuating, revitalizing and poking fun at the American Western music genre of the 1930s and ’40s.

The group got their start as a trio in November of 1977, with weekly public gigs at a Nashville nightclub called Phranks & Steins. By their third performance, they had named themselves “the Riders in the Sky,” after a Sons of the Pioneers album. Under this name, the band’s debut album, Three on the Trail, released under Rounder Records in 1979, was composed of a medley of classic and contemporary Western-influenced sounds, in the form of parody lyrics delivered with harmonic singing and Western swing instrumentals. Adding Miskulin to their ranks soon after established the Riders in the Sky as a classic cowboy quartet.

Their family-friendly stage performances, numbering more than 6,100 concert appearances, have taken them to 10 different countries and all 50 states, including venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and even the White House, for both Democratic and Republican administrations. In 1982, the Riders became members of the Grand Ole Opry radio show, making them the first—and, thus far, the only—exclusively Western music group to be a part of the Opry. Beginning in 1983, the Riders even landed their own weekly television series called Tumbleweed Theater, which aired on the Nashville Network (TNN) for five seasons.

Now dubbed “America’s favorite cowboys,” the Riders in the Sky have recorded for several major motion pictures, and have won two Grammys Awards for Best Musical Album for Children with their unique brand of humor combined with polka, swing and Western-style music. Audiences may recognize their sound from Woody’s Round Up in Toy Story 2 and Scream Factory Favorites, the companion CD to Monsters, Inc. The Riders also composed the score for Pixar’s Academy Award-winning short film For the Birds (2000).

As musical artists, they boast an impressive discography, having produced nearly 40 albums over the years. Their creative musical output and charismatic cowboy performances have earned the Riders in the Sky recognition in the form of awards and inductions. The Riders have earned their place in the Western Music Appreciation’s Hall of Fame, the Country Music Foundation’s Walkway of Stars, and Newhall, California’s Walk of Western Stars, placing them alongside Western icons such as John Wayne. In addition to their Grammy Awards, the Riders in the Sky have been the seven-time winners of the Western Music Association’s “Entertainers of the Year,” and have been called by Billboard’s Jim Bessman among “the most historically significant acts in the history of American music.”