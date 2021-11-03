The Power of Dance

× Expand John H Nation, John H Nation, John H Nation Sam and dancers

One in three veterans currently treated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A nonprofit in Louisville called Dancing Well: The Soldier Project utilizes a novel approach to working with those affected: community dancing for veterans and their families. Its program has proved a healing balm for body and soul for these recovering soldiers. Deborah Denenfeld, professional dance leader and executive director of Dancing Well, said the program is unique.

“This type of dance is perfect for people with PTSD,” Denenfeld said. “It involves a dance caller, who tells each person exactly what to do right before it is time to do it, and it fosters connection through human touch, which is really important as [these veterans] have a tendency to isolate.”

As one participant put it: “It helps me with my depression BIG TIME! By the time I’m done, my cheeks hurt from smiling so much.”

The Beginning

Dancing Well began when a Veterans Affairs staff psychiatrist invited Denenfeld to lead dances as a way to ease pain and social anxiety from PTSD and brain injury. The results were amazing. Every veteran who participated experienced a reduction in anxiety and an improved outlook on the future. They also reported improvements in memory and mood and a decrease in physical pain. Denenfeld saw the potential of this type of program to benefit veterans and their families on a larger scale and established Dancing Well.

Denenfeld has a long history and love affair with traditional dance, beginning at age 14, when she attended folk dances instead of listening to rock ’n’ roll. She has been leading others in dance experiences for 30 years, including as an artist-in-residence in Kentucky schools. This was her first experience working with veterans, and she still finds it a bit of a surprise that this work came to her.

“My mother was a refugee from the Nazis, and I came from a peace activist family, but I don’t see a contradiction,” she said. “These Americans suffer because they have served in my name, giving their time and lives so that I could have freedoms. Because of that, I do what I can to help relieve that suffering.”

The Dances

Veterans register for a series of 10 weekly dance events through Dancing Well, and entire families are invited to participate. The dance program for each gathering centers on traditional European community folk dances. Readers might better understand it as square dancing or barn dancing. “These have been done by communities for hundreds of years,” Denenfeld said. “In small groups, in barns or kitchens, people used to dance for joy because their lives were so hard.”

Denenfeld has researched PTSD and brain injuries extensively to help meet the needs of the veterans, sometimes making in-the-moment changes to accommodate all the dancers. “My goal as dance caller is to watch who is on the floor and modify for the lowest functioning person so 100 percent of the dancers have fun,” she said. “The last thing they need is to have an experience of failure.”

Changing the method of swinging is one example of a modification. Usually, partners stand close together in a formal dance pose and turn quickly in a circle. But many of the veterans in the program have dizziness and balance issues. In the Dancing Well swing, partners hold hands and move in a larger circle. Denenfeld pointed out that, in every move, the dancers hold onto another person and feel more secure. There also is special attention paid to the lighting and sound, preventing overstimulation.

The events have accommodations off the dance floor as well. A special area is set up as a comfort zone each week, with a rocking chair, rug and stuffed animal. Anyone who is feeling overwhelmed can sit down and give themselves a break until they decide to rejoin the dance. Here, they can still feel part of the event while giving themselves the space they need.

Denenfeld said that snack breaks are just as important as the dancing. As people sit down and enjoy refreshments together, the veterans and their families meet others with similar challenges and volunteers who really listen. “Dancing Well is a place where we socialize with, respect and honor people who may not have the same politics as us,” she said. “Most participants and volunteers consider each other family.”

The Benefits

It is difficult to overstate the impact of the dances and this community on the participants. One veteran shared his story: “What can I say about the program Dancing Well? It was a lifesaver for me. I found it when I was going through a very low point and on the verge of ending it all. I was shutting down and desperate. I decided to give it a try, and that was it. The dances and socialization kept me smiling and engaged so that I did not think of anything negative, and the shadows and shame were kept out, at least for that night or two. Little by little, I have started to venture out.”

The benefits go beyond the veterans. Researchers cite PTSD as one of the mental health issues most likely to have a negative impact on relationships. Denenfeld reported that, through the dance events, veterans and family members experience improved relationships.

In July 2019, a peer-reviewed study conducted with researchers at Western Connecticut State University and the University of Louisville appeared in the Journal of Veterans Studies. The study found that dancing in a supportive environment for just 10 sessions significantly improved wellness in veterans, specifically boosting feelings of connectedness, hope and optimism. Those veterans who began with a below-normal PTSD wellness score saw it elevate to within the normal range during the dance sessions.

“The study was very important because people are doubtful about the power of a program of dance and community to actually make a difference in a medical condition,” Denenfeld said. “The results are now in the published world, and Dancing Well has left a lasting impact on new approaches to working with people who have PTSD.”

× Expand John H Nation Version 2

Pandemic Changes

Dances and other intimate gatherings were especially impacted by pandemic prevention measures. Dancing Well leaders knew they had to stop holding in-person gatherings to keep everyone safe. They also knew that the societal isolation would be especially hard on veterans who already have a tendency to withdraw.

Dancing Well developed three safe programs. The first is a monthly Zoom gathering for previous participants. The musicians play, Denenfeld leads a couple of simple dances adapted for dancing at home, and people see and talk with each other. The second is a weekly dance party on Facebook Live, open to anyone. For 45 minutes each Wednesday, viewers can join in simple dances for one or two people at home.

The third program is phone call check-ins. The call is not therapy but an opportunity for veterans to talk with a caring, compassionate listener.

Leadership Training

Denenfeld would like to see programs across the country that positively affect thousands of veterans with PTSD and their families. The time off from in-person dances gave her the chance to develop a leadership training curriculum for other dance leaders interested in the Dancing Well model.

The curriculum is composed of two online modules and an in-person experience at a dance in Louisville. It covers programming a dance experience, running a nonprofit, brain injuries and PTSD, and military culture. A group in Minneapolis at the Tapestry Folkdance Center plans to be the first to complete the training.

“I always felt that I was put on Earth in order to do something to make a difference. Dancing Well has been the most amazing and satisfying work I could imagine,” Denenfeld said. “Really, I am passionate about it because it is all about love. I know these people, and I love them, and I want them to be well.”

To learn more about Dancing Well, support its mission, or volunteer, visit dancingwell.org.