The Healing Power of Books

When Lexington-based Bob Eidson, co-founder of the Binding Vets book club, was discussing a book in a recent online club meeting with other veterans and mentioned not knowing what it feels like to be shot—not shot at, but shot—he got an unexpected response.

“We had just met a nice guy [in the virtual meeting] named David, who lives on a sailboat in the Caribbean after working in the intelligence world,” Eidson said. “He said, ‘I’ve been shot.’ It was the first time he’d contributed to the group, and he said it so nicely … But I could tell there could be more there, so I asked what it felt like, and he said, ‘I didn’t really know it happened. I was just feeling liquid, and I looked down and there it was. And I just stuffed dirt in it.’ After this meeting, David sent me a direct message and asked to call.”

A long phone conversation ensued, during which Eidson discovered that David was in the process of getting his life back together. David had gone down a spiral after the Department of Veterans Affairs prescribed him medication to cope, but “all that did was make him stoned, basically, and he said what really fixed him was getting off medications, going to the gym, and reading,” Eidson said. “He said he wished he had a book club sooner because he had spent months in a doom cycle.”

Eidson, a U.S. Army infantry veteran who was twice deployed in Iraq (2004 and 2005), co-founded Binding Vets with fellow Army veteran and Apache helicopter pilot Emily Hills. Binding Vets is a free virtual book club. The group’s public home is on X @BindingVets. The books selected for the club include a variety of genres and include those written by authors who are veterans.

“We’re a regular third place for veterans [and spouses and supporters] to read together, talk books, get a little bibliotherapy, build community and find purpose,” Eidson explained. “We’re also a lane for veteran authors to reach veteran readers.”

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The statistics on veterans and trauma, veterans and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), veterans and addiction, veterans and suicide, and veterans and homelessness are easy to find. Programmatic treatment options seem to be ample, but the reality is that, according to the National Institutes of Health, less than half of American veterans who experience mental health conditions receive formal diagnosis and treatment.

“The core of it is that a lot of veterans self-isolate,” said Eidson, who said he witnessed much death and destruction while deployed, including losing nearly one-third of his platoon in his first three months in Iraq. “[Self-isolate] what I did. There are a variety of reasons for this.”

Self-isolation sometimes is related to injuries that are visible or invisible—such as hearing loss—that can make conversations difficult. Some veterans live on a fixed income, have jobs that aren’t flexible, or simply are unable to take a first step because the cost seems too great.

“When I got out [of the Army], I was an overachiever for about seven years,” Eidson said. “I thought I could take the world on … I was going to ranger on; I didn’t need the VA [Veterans Administration]. For a while, that’s what I did, and then all of the sudden, in my mid- to late 30s, I started suffering setbacks.”

Self-isolating is comfortable and familiar when veterans find themselves without their built-in network of men and women with whom they served. Binding Vets is a no-cost solution to recreate that community, camaraderie and connection among vets. People from the intelligence community also participate in the group.

“There are interventions for veterans facing addiction, domestic violence, job retraining or housing, and others, but they’re costly and temporary,” Eidson said. “Binding Vets was designed to engage [veterans’] minds and foster community. It’s high impact and evergreen.”

In less than a year since it was established, Binding Vets already has some 1,400 followers and has a steady cadence of social media posts, virtual meetups (known on X as Spaces), and other outlets for veterans to regain community and purpose. Some of the biggest Spaces have attracted hundreds of listeners at a time. Eidson is the host and typically heads into each meeting with 10 to 12 questions and discussion topics. Participants can choose to remain anonymous.

The club sets veterans on a simple path to healing without getting into a “program.” It all came together when Eidson and Hills traded book recommendations and discussed how reading helped calm them down.

“As a young person, books expanded my world and got me outside of my immediate surroundings,” Eidson said. “But for veterans, their world shrinks when they self-isolate. Books get someone to literally walk in the path of the protagonist or the antagonist, and it breaks this loop of self-examination. There are diminishing marginal returns to being aware and thinking about your trauma, but there’s a point to where it’s helpful and a point to where it’s a loop, where you’re mired in your own issues.

“There are a lot of programs out there that are interventional in nature, but there are not a lot of ongoing solutions. And there are some vets who are for the most part OK but would benefit from friendship, community and a lighter touch.”

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Graham Houck is one such veteran. The Kentuckian served in Desert Storm I, working as an X-ray technician and combat medic.

“Joining the group was a quick yes. I’m very vet-centric and put a lot of effort into pro-vet or vet-first programs, and I think everyone can always do more of supporting those that haven’t made it out the other side intact.”

For Houck, the group has been a way to be in a larger community of like-minded people who otherwise would never have any reason to connect.

“I think that the shared military experience brings together folks that are of radically different cultures and backgrounds, and there’s tremendous value in that,” Houck said. “There are people who I absolutely would have no reason to come in contact with my entire life, and I am tremendously grateful to have had that opportunity. I think that the value of the book club so far is to have the chance to connect with people.”

All are bound by the healing power of books.

“At my worst, when my life is not going well, one easy way to fix that is getting into a good book,” Eidson said. “Is the week loud? Take 10 minutes and read. I am not a medical person, but I know what it does for me, and

I know what it’s done for Emily. And I know what I want it to do for others. All the negative thoughts, self-doubt, wash away when walking in the footsteps of a character.”

Bob Eidson strives to have authors make an appearance in the Binding Vets book club. He said Sergeant Major Mike Vining, who wrote the memoir Blasting Through, was a “big get” and will join the group for a meetup.

“Veterans know him as one of the most prolific Delta experts on demolition and breaching high-value targets for 20-plus years,” Eidson said. “He’s like a grandfather figure to many veterans who know of his legacy.”

Dream authors include Jack Carr, Ken Follett and Tom Clancy.

Eidson said the group prefers non-Global War on Terror-era fiction and nonfiction.

“We use Twitter polls to gather feedback and gauge interest in different parts of what we’re doing,” he said.

In 2027, Binding Vets hopes to host an in-person reading retreat untethered from devices and including other healing modalities.

“Imagine taking everyone’s blood pressure at the start and at the end,” he said.