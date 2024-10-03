Bookstore Boom

Here’s a surprising effect of the COVID-19 pandemic: New independent bookstores have opened across the country, including Kentucky, where more than 20 new bookstores have opened since 2020. With the pandemic, people confined to their homes started to read more, creating a higher demand for books. As businesses began to reopen, those new independent bookstores became community centers for those who like to buy local.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth since the beginning of the pandemic,” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, told USA Today. “That has been a pleasant surprise for us here at the ABA, and for bookstores and their communities.”

Each store is unique in how it competes with internet retailers. Some offer inventory in addition to books, some host special events or activities, a few cater to niche markets (horror, romance, children’s), and they offer a personal touch not available to online shoppers.

Blush & Bashful Romance Bookshop

3012-B Fort Campbell Boulevard, Hopkinsville

270.839.9727 | blushbashfulbooks.com

Blush & Bashful is a haven for romance lovers, with a beautiful bookish backdrop for photos and books in every sub-genre, from dark fantasy to rom-com. The shop, owned by Emily Ezell, hosts author signings and other romance-themed events.

Bolin Books

304 Main Street, Murray

270.216.0863 | bolinbooks.com

Owned and operated by book lovers, Bolin Books carries new and used books with a focus on vintage and rare titles. It also has a children’s section. Through their preservation of a 140-year-old building, owners Whitney and Wesley Bolin contribute to a revitalized downtown, where visitors can take a historic walking tour or mural walk, or hopscotch their way through the interactive Imagination Alley.

Broadway Books

1537A Winchester Avenue, Ashland

606.694.7100 | broadwaybooksaky.com

Part of Ashland’s downtown resurgence, Broadway Books was opened by friends Jill Donta and Nancy Miller. The spacious bookshop has new and used books, gifts by local artisans and a large children’s section with activities to keep kids entertained while their parents shop.

Butcher Cabin Books

990 Barret Avenue, Louisville

horrorbookstore.com

The spooky season lasts all year long at Butcher Cabin Books, where author and owner Jenny Kiefer operates a niche bookstore that offers new and used horror books and other items for thrill seekers.

Conveyor Belt Books

410 West Pike Street, Covington

859.360-2311 | conveyorbeltbooks.com

With the credo “all killer, no filler,” Conveyor Belt Books, owned by Brandon Thomas DiSabatino, specializes in used and rare books with an eclectic mix of topics. The bookstore collaborates with others to host poetry readings, film screenings, pop-ups, live music and other performances.

Displaced Pages

601 Commerce Drive, Owensboro

Facebook: Displaced Pages

Inside T&T Vendors Mall in Owensboro is Displaced Pages, a micro-bookshop owned by Virginia Hardesty that carries new and used books and gifts for the book lover. Displaced Pages also sets up at local cafes, breweries, and street fairs and hosts events such as book fairs.

Fabled Forest Books & Gifts

146 South Broadway Street, Georgetown

859.361.9490 | fabledforestky.com

“Magical” is the vibe at Fabled Forest Books and Gifts in Georgetown, where you can get a tarot reading or memorialize a person or event in your life on the book mural that decorates the stairs. The shop, owned by Bobbi Craig, carries books for children and adults, and most gift items are locally sourced.

Foxing Books

1314 Bluegrass Avenue, Louisville

502.536.8858 | foxingbooks.com

Owned by Kelly Nusz, Foxing Books got its start as a bookmobile and now has a storefront in south Louisville. Aiming to make books available to every neighborhood in the city to help foster a love of reading for all, the shop carries books and other merchandise for adults, teens and children.

From the Ground Up

205 East Main Street, La Grange | 502.293.0496

160 Frank E. Simon Avenue, Shepherdsville | 502.531.0032

fromthegroundupbooks.com

Author and owner Lynne Tincher’s mission is to help build writers, artists and bookstores From the Ground Up. Both locations carry all genres of new and used books and items from local artists and craftspeople. From the Ground Up offers mentorship programs, classes and writers’ groups for aspiring authors and hosts book clubs, author signings and other events.

The Hidden Chapter

118 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas

859.442.0118 | thehiddenchapter.com

The Hidden Chapter, owned by Dave and Lacey Mulcahy, offers a fairy-tale atmosphere (think crystal chandelier, shiny gold ceiling and crackling fireplace). The store hosts a variety of events from poetry nights to stand-up comedy. It also serves coffee and spirits.

Kenton Stories with Spirit

11 West 2nd Street, Maysville

606.407.6037 | kenton.social

In historic downtown Maysville, Kenton Stories with Spirit offers pottery, paintings, jewelry, textiles and more created by local artists; an eclectic selection of new books; and an attached restaurant and bar that serves food, coffee and more than 50 kinds of bourbon. Owned by Bruce Carlson, the shop is managed by Dee Werline and her husband, James “Skip” Werline, a local artist.

A Likely Story

113 East Main Street, Midway

859.753.4962 | alikelystoryky.com

Halfway between Frankfort and Lexington, historic Midway is home to A Likely Story. This family-owned bookstore, owned by mother-and-daughter pair Ashlee and Anagail “Annie” Denington, carries new and used books starting at $1 and hosts author events. It includes a community room, a children’s area and a reading nook inside an old bank vault.

Main Street Books

21 North Main Street, Monticello

606.753.6125 | msbmonticello.com

Charity and Rhett Ramsey of Monticello bought a 123-year-old building after it was damaged by fire, and out of its ashes, Main Street Books was born. The bookstore celebrated its one-year anniversary this summer.

The Next Chapter

201 East Pike Street, Cynthiana

859.569.3078 | thenextchapter41031.com

In downtown Cynthiana, across from the “Walking Dead” mural and beside Boyd’s Station Gallery, is The Next Chapter, a community-minded bookstore owned by Andrew and Betsy Owen that stocks new releases. The store and other local businesses participate in fall-themed events, tours and festivals throughout the season.

A Novel Romance

10512 Watterson Trail, Louisville

502.509.5410 | anovelromance.com

The state’s first-ever romance bookstore opened last year and quickly outgrew its first location. Now in a larger space, A Novel Romance, owned by Jonlyn Scrogham, is home to several book clubs and a writing group, enabling readers and writers to find their happily ever after.

Pages Turned Used Book Shoppe & More

3147 Lone Oak Road, Paducah

270.816.1771 | Facebook: Pages Turned, LLC

Nestled in a two-story house just outside of downtown Paducah is Pages Turned, a shop with used books and other media. Thanks to its trade-in policy, Pages Turned, owned by Kimberly Ferguson, has a constantly changing inventory, and it hosts book signings for Paducah-area authors.

Plaid Elephant Books

116 North 3rd Street, Danville

859.449.2010 | plaidelephantbooks.com

The Plaid Elephant, owned by Kate Snyder, is Central Kentucky’s only independent children’s bookstore. This kid-focused shop carries everything from board books to young adult literature and hosts a variety of events, including mosaic classes. With its colorful décor and large selection of books, stuffed animals and gift items, it is a magical place to browse, making it a destination for families.

The Read Spotted Newt

221 Memorial Drive, Hazard

606.373.4811 | readspottednewt.com

The Read Spotted Newt opened in Hazard just before the pandemic but survived the shutdown and 2022 flooding. Owner Mandi Fugate Sheffel, was inspired to open the shop after attending the 2019 Appalachian Writers’ Workshop in Hindman (for information on the workshop, see page 32). The Read Spotted Newt has become known across the region for fostering a writing community, promoting Appalachian storytelling, and inspiring young readers.

Set & Setting

1512 Portland Avenue, Studio 11, Louisville

setandsettingshop.com

Set & Setting started as an online shop with a curated selection of affordable used books and now has a permanent location in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood. The shop, owned by Kaleigh Basso, carries all genres of fiction, nonfiction and poetry.

The Shire Bookstore

115 Newman Drive, Eddyville

254.245.0439 | theshirebookstore.square.site

An avid reader and book collector, Anna Tobey started selling new and used books online and then opened The Shire Bookstore in Eddyville’s Lakeway Plaza to also serve as a community space with nights for knitting, poetry, games such as Dungeons & Dragons, and more.

The Taleless Dog Booksellers

204A Estill Street, Berea

859-302-8757 | thetalelessdog.com

Housed in a 100-year-old cottage owned by Berea College, The Taleless Dog offers adult, young adult and children’s books as well as gifts for book lovers. The bookshop is so cozy, it was adopted by a tailless cat, now named Nora. The Taleless Dog’s owners, Clark and Susan Buckmaster, liken their shop to “a candy store for bibliophiles.”

The online and curbside shopping we were forced to do during the COVID-19 shutdown highlighted that, beyond making purchases, there is value in the experience of visiting a local bookstore, browsing its shelves, and discovering that special something we didn’t know we were looking for.

In addition to these new bookstores, here is a selection of well-established independent booksellers in Kentucky worth visiting.

Black Swan Books | 505 East Maxwell Street Lexington 859.252.7255 blackswanbooks.net

Blue Marble Books | 1356 Fort Thomas Avenue Fort Thomas 859.781.0602 bluemarblebooks.com

Booknotes | 180 Town Mountain Road Suite 103 Pikeville 606.437.1030 booknotes41501.wixsite.com/thwsbooknotes

Carmichael’s Bookstore | 1295 Bardstown Road Louisville 502.456.6950 carmichaelsbookstore.com

Carmichael’s Bookstore | 2720 Frankfort Avenue Louisville 502.896.6950 carmichaelsbookstore.com

Carmichael’s Kids | 1313 Bardstown Road Louisville 502.709.4900 carmichaelsbookstore.com

CoffeeTree Books | 159 East Main Street Morehead 606.784.8364 coffeetreebooks.com

Joseph-Beth Booksellers | 161 Lexington Green Circle #B Lexington 859.273.2911 josephbeth.com

Joseph-Beth Booksellers | 2692 Madison Road Cincinnati, Ohio 513.396.8960 josephbeth.com

Poor Richard’s Books | 233 West Broadway Street Frankfort 502.223.8018 poorrichardsbooksky.indielite.org

Roebling Books & Coffee | 306 Greenup Street Covington 859.240.9476 roeblingbooks.com

Roebling Books & Coffee | 601 Overton Street Newport 859.669.3181 roeblingbooks.com

Roebling Books & Coffee| 301 6th Avenue Dayton 859.308.7086 roeblingbooks.com

Sweetwater Bookshop | 208 East Main Street Campbellsville 270.789.2665 Facebook: Sweetwater Bookshop

Wild Fig Books and Coffee | 726 North Limestone Street Lexington 859.739.3207 wildfigbooksandcoffee.com