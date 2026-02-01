College Customs

larry epling larry epling Brian P. Oates 05252025 _ Commencement Procession-16 Carsen Bryant

Kentucky institutes of higher learning have deep-seated traditions that tie students and alumni to campus. Schools across the country boast epic fight songs and memorable hand gestures. Others are more extravagant, with campus bonfires or allowing students to jump in campus fountains one day per year. Here is a sampling of some of the rituals on campuses across the Bluegrass State.

Alice Lloyd College | alc.edu

In Pippa Passes, the Christmas Pretties Program is one of Alice Lloyd College’s most cherished traditions, dating back to 1917, when Alice Lloyd and her mother, Ella Geddes, learned that few families on Caney Creek had ever celebrated Christmas. Determined to change that, they wrote to friends in Boston and across the Northeast, who sent dolls, toy trucks, mittens, candy, ornaments and other “pretties” that students carefully wrapped and delivered—sometimes on horseback—to families throughout the mountains. That spirit of service continues today as ALC students spend months preparing nearly 3,000 gifts to distribute at elementary schools, ensuring that the joy first shared on Caney Creek more than a century ago continues to reach new generations.

Asbury University | asbury.edu

For 21 years, Asbury University in Wilmore has hosted the Highbridge Film Festival. The festival showcases curated student films judged by industry professionals and celebrates the creativity that defines Asbury’s School of Communication Arts. Students run every aspect of the event, from promotion to production, making it both a celebration and a hands-on learning experience. Highbridge is one of Asbury’s most anticipated annual gatherings and a testament to the storytelling spirit woven into campus life.

Berea College | berea.edu

Berea College’s Mountain Day, which celebrated its 150th anniversary last October, is a time for students to celebrate nature and environment—specifically, exploring the Appalachian culture that is a key element of Berea College’s mission. The celebration of Mountain Day involves hiking up Indian Fort Mountain, located within the 9,000 acres of the college’s forest. Students are encouraged to hike up to the East Pinnacle before dawn to greet the sunrise atop the mountain. Mountain Day activities include performances by many of the college’s dance, ensemble and choir groups.

Campbellsville University | cambellsville.edu

Like clockwork, Campbellsville’s homecoming football game kicks off at 2:01 p.m. in honor of former head coach Ron Finley. The varsity coach from 1988-2002 established “Finley Time,” which involved starting a practice at 4:31 p.m. or a meeting at 8:01 p.m. His theory was that the players could remember the odd time better.

Centre College | centre.edu

One of Centre College’s most cherished traditions takes place just moments before commencement begins. As seniors proceed across the Danville campus, faculty and staff line the path in front of Crounse Hall, applauding the soon-to-be graduates and honoring the hard work, dedication and perseverance that shaped their four years at Centre.

Eastern Kentucky University | eku.edu

Before exams at Richmond’s Eastern Kentucky University, students don’t just study, they give Daniel Boone’s toe a quick rub for a dose of good luck. The bronze statue of explorer Boone has been standing on EKU’s campus outside the iconic Keen Johnson Building for almost 60 years. His left foot shines more brightly, a result of the many rubs by students, alumni and visitors.

Frontier Nursing University | frontier.edu

Frontier Nursing University, originally in Hyden and now in Versailles, has been home to the Circle-Up tradition for decades. At the end of each campus experience, students, faculty and staff join hands to form a circle. Each person in the circle is invited to reflect or share their thoughts, emotions or takeaway points from their experience. Circling up is based on an old Quaker tradition of taking a moment at the end of the day to share members’ thoughts with the community. As part of the FNU community, circling up continues virtually from home as a show of support when needed.

Kentucky Christian University | kcu.edu

Kentucky Christian University in Grayson has a longstanding tradition of hosting Grounds and Sounds, a monthly coffeehouse held in the McKenzie Student Life Center that features hot coffee and live music. Once each semester, the event is combined with Donald’s Pancake House, named after Donald Damron, vice president of student services, where pancakes and sausage are served hot off the grill—making it a favorite tradition among students and staff.

Midway University | midway.edu

Held each May, the Night of Lights marks the end of the academic year at Midway University. Students gather to say their farewells and light small candles to float down the stream by the Path of Opportunity on campus. Legend has it that if the candle stays aflame while passing beneath the bridge, one’s wish will come true.

Murray State University | murraystate.edu

A tradition for more than 60 years, Racer “sole” mates who meet on campus hang their shoes on the Shoe Tree, which is said to bring them a lifetime of good luck. Murray State’s shoe tree is believed to have started in the mid-1960s. However, it didn’t quite catch on and become a tradition until decades later. It is a way for two people who met on campus to illustrate their love and devotion. Couples usually write their anniversaries on their shoes, and it is common for alumni to return to nail a baby shoe to the tree when they’ve started their family.

Union Commonwealth University | unionky.edu

At Union Commonwealth University in Barbourville, freshmen take part in the C.I.R.C.L.E.S. ceremony during new student induction each fall. The ceremony introduces students to Union’s core values—Celebration, Integrity, Responsibility, Civility, Lifelong Learning, Engagement and Spirituality—and students commit to upholding these values throughout their college experience. During the ceremony, each student receives a medallion as a tangible reminder of this commitment. They keep it with them their entire time at Union. At baccalaureate during commencement week activities, students “bring it full circle” by presenting their medallions to someone who has had a profound impact on their journey—whether a professor, staff member or even family member—symbolizing gratitude, growth and the lasting influence of the Union community.

University of the Cumberlands | ucumberlands.edu

At the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, a beloved statue of Abraham Lincoln has stood outside the Gatliff Administration Building since 2014. The statue stands with his hands cupped behind his back. On the way to exams, students drop a penny into Abe’s hands hoping he will bring them good luck.

University of Pikeville | upike.edu

During students’ first week on campus, they participate in a ceremony called “The Climb.” The president and the vice president of academic affairs lead students up “the 99” (UPIKE’s iconic stairs that lead to upper campus) to signify the beginning of their college journey. At the top, they are welcomed and celebrated by family, friends and alumni. They also receive a “first year” pin to commemorate their participation in the tradition.

Four years later, students participate in a complementary tradition called “The Next Steps.” Graduating students walk down the 99, signifying the next chapter of their lives. At the base of the stairs, they are greeted by family and friends and presented with a UPIKE alumni pin.

Western Kentucky University | wku.edu

The Old Fort Bridge at the top of the hill on Western Kentucky University’s campus in Bowling Green was built 100 years ago to allow students to cross a former Civil War embankment that once was used by both Union and Confederate soldiers. Through the years, a legend developed that if a couple visited the bridge on their first date and shared their first kiss there, they will be together forever.