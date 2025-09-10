Community Theater Takes the Stage

In cities across Kentucky, September begins a new season of plays, shows and entertainment at venues large and small. In the September issue of Kentucky Monthly, we share a taste of the upcoming shows at the large venues. But we never forget the smaller, local, community groups that feature high-quality productions, sometimes on a shoestring budget, a volunteer cast and donated props. But no matter their financial situation, the love of the theater comes shining through.

Here are a few shows scheduled to take the stage beginning this fall and running through summer of 2026, but please consult the websites for dates, times and other shows this season.

Market House Theatre in Paducah presents Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors. Set in Paris in the 1930s, madcap chaos ensues as four opera singers prepare for what they think will be the concert of the century. September 4-14, 2025. markethousetheatre.org

Bluegrass Theatre Guild in Frankfort presents Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, a classic tale for modern times. October 16-19, 2025, at Kentucky State University’s Bradford Hall. bluegrasstheatreguild.org

Barn Lot Theater in Edmonton presents Misery, based on the novel by Stephen King. A writer is kidnapped by his number one fan, who shows him anything but love. October 16-26, 2025. barnlottheater.org

Central Kentucky Community Theatre in Springfield presents the popular story that will make you want to dance: Footloose, The Musical. November 14-16 and November 21-23, 2025, at Springfield Opera House. centralkytheatre.com

Spotlight Playhouse in Berea presents the musical comedy adventure Something Rotten! Jr. Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom struggle to write a play that can gain more followers than the hot playwright of the day, William Shakespeare. November 7-16, 2025. thespotlightplayhouse.com

Little Colonel Playhouse in Pewee Valley presents The Season for Giving, a story of a family’s holiday traditions, which—when combined with comedy and drama—makes for unexpected outcomes. December 5-14, 2025. littlecolonel.net

The Footlighters present A Streetcar Named Desire at the Stained Glass Theater in Newport. Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama brings together remarkable characters such as Blanche DuBois and Stella and Stanley Kowalski in their steamy New Orleans apartment. January 29-February 15, 2026. footlighters.org

The Village Players of Fort Thomas presents Love, Loss, and What I Wore, a humorous collection of stories by sisters Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron. The monologues chronicle pivotal moments in women’s lives and the clothing they had on. February 6-22, 2026. villageplayers.org

Flashback Theater in Somerset presents Men on Boats, a comedy based loosely on actual history at Stoner Little Theater. February 12-22, 2026. flashbacktheater.co

Shelby County Community Theater in Shelbyville presents Peter Pan. This family classic will be performed by actors aged 8-14. March 5-15, 2026. shelbytheatre.org

Woodford Theater in Versalles presents The Underpants. Based on an adaptation of a German farce, comedian Steve Martin has written a hilarious show about a fashion mishap. March 20-April 5, 2026. woodfordtheatre.com