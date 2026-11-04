Hank the Horse

At first glance, Tammi Regan did not see the grace and beauty of a young, malnourished horse in a pasture of mud along a Kentucky roadway. But she did see the spirit and fire in the Tennessee Walking Horse and rescued him from neglect.

“His basic needs were unmet, and I decided to take action and help him, not knowing that I was going to instantly become a horse owner,” Regan said. “I was not raised with horses. I didn’t grow up on a horse, but I did grow up loving animals and rescuing animals all my life. That was my first time rescuing a horse.”

That was October 2011. Today, Hank is the brand ambassador of For Hank’s Sake, a Cynthiana-based nonprofit promoting youth literacy and community service. Hank, Regan and a herd of 13 rescued horses and retired racehorses (and a few burros) have visited nearly 50 schools, made appearances at 50 libraries, met more than 85,000 people, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for literacy programs and other charitable organizations.

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Regan calls it a story of hope and resilience that began in a muddy Kentucky pasture.

At that time, Hank “was just 3 years old and had never been trained,” she said. “The first thing that I learned was nutrition and emergency care. That’s what he needed the most at the time … As I began my horsemanship journey, that’s where our story began.”

She also calls it a story of second chances because once Hank was healthy, finding someone to train him was difficult. He was labeled as a “bad horse” and a “dangerous horse” and was kicked out of clinics.

“He would knock over a cone or a barrel, or he was very curious,” Regan said. “I’m like, he really just wanted to smell that. He wanted to see it. He wanted to look at it. So, I tried to let Hank be Hank, but in clinics, this did not work. I just got sick of us being labeled, and I got sick of people really treating Hank with force, fear, intimidation, dominance.”

With a corporate training background, Regan adjusted those skills and studied “compassionate training” for horses, eventually traveling to Texas to become a certified trick-horse trainer.

“I found something that works for this horse, so I never trained Hank to not be Hank,” she said. “I found a way to do that safely for not only myself but for Hank and others. I employ all of those training techniques today.”

During that time, Regan packed up and moved from her Pennsylvania farm to Kentucky, wrote the Be Like Hank storybook, launched For Hank’s Sake, rescued more animals, and created the Pages for a Purpose literacy program, where Hank visits schools and libraries to encourage young readers.

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Regan said one of their strongest champions is VisitLEX (Lexington’s convention and visitors bureau), which works to bring Hank the Horse to local conventions to raise money and supply books for community organizations.

“It has been a true pleasure … to help share their inspiring story with meeting and convention attendees from across the country,” said Jenna Erikson, VisitLEX’s director of destination experiences. “We’ve had the opportunity to bring Hank to events at the Kentucky Horse Park, convention centers in Lexington and Louisville, and hotels throughout the region, where he never fails to delight guests. Attendees are always excited to meet a real horse, take photos, and spend time with sweet Hank.”

Hank the Horse also attended the 2026 national convention of Ruritan National, a nationwide service and community support organization.

Convention chair Rick Poff said Hank left a lasting impression.

“Tammi and Hank had the highest-attended workshop,” Poff said. “Our excitement started with Hank but spread quickly to the For Hank’s Sake program based on literacy, homelessness, hunger, making sure children have presents under their tree at Christmas, and more. Those are the kind of things Ruritan Clubs are involved in. In my travels promoting the convention, I referred to Hank as a four-legged Ruritan member … I know of no other service club that has a four-legged member. Quite an honor.”

The Ruritan national conference will return to Lexington in 2027 and has named For Hank’s Sake as its spotlight charity.

“Our members will be donating our mascot, Rudy Bears, for children in traumatic situations, to the Shriners Children’s Hospital of Lexington. We then decided to add a For Hank’s Sake book drive with that endeavor and present both to the hospital as well,” Poff said. “Our members have enthusiastically said they plan to bring 1,000 books!”

Erikson said those partnerships have benefited the entire community.

“We are honored to help amplify their message and thrilled to see the positive difference Hank and Tammi continue to make in communities across the region,” Erikson said. “Over the past two years, VisitLEX and For Hank’s Sake have partnered to donate more than 1,100 books to libraries and deserving communities, with additional outreach efforts already on the horizon.”

For Hank’s Sake works with Rewriting Stories, a Kentucky-based, single-parent support nonprofit, to run Learn with Hank. As part of the four-week, equine-assisted learning initiative, Hank and fellow retired racehorses Res Juicata, Hotcha Do It and Let’s Go JoJo, will build pen-pal connections with children, culminating with a visit to Regan’s farm.

“We love what For Hank’s Sake is doing because their horses have stories of their own—stories of hardship, rescue, healing and new beginnings. That makes this partnership such a natural fit for Rewriting Stories,” said Marnie Gosser, the executive director and president of Rewriting Stories. “We’re looking forward to seeing how these experiences impact our kids—not only in their learning and literacy, but in their confidence, character and understanding that difficult circumstances can be overcome and new chapters can be written.”

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Perhaps the most meaningful partnership for Regan has been working with the Salvation Army. As a third-generation member of the Salvation Army, Regan told her father, Duane Regan, that Hank would learn to be a red kettle bell ringer. But after Duane died unexpectedly in 2015, that light-hearted promise became a vow.

“I figured out how to teach a horse how to ring a bell and everything that ringing a bell in public would entail for Hank—a lot of exposure training, noise training,” Regan said. “My father and I were very close, and I just poured my grief into fulfilling that promise.”

On Dec. 18, 2018, she fulfilled that promise, and Hank stood by the Salvation Army kettle in Lexington and rang the bell.

In 2022, Regan and Hank traveled to New York City, stood in Times Square along with other Salvation Army dignitaries, rang the bell, and showed the world that even a muddy, overly curious, mischievous horse can make a difference.

“I walked Hank with a lead rope and halter down two blocks of Times Square, thinking how one trainer said Hank will never be anything more than an arena horse,” she said. “So, when I’m walking Hank down with my rope halter and lead rope, I’m like, ‘Well done, Hank. Well played, horse. Here we are.’ ”

Hank continues to show off his bell-ringing skills each year at home, always ready to pose for selfies and make people smile.