Her New Kentucky Home

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It’s difficult to forget the name Cherie DeVaux. Or her bright red blazer, custom sneakers and goosebump-inducing cheering. Or, of course, her beautiful bay colt, Golden Tempo.

Millions of spectators watched as DeVaux trainee Golden Tempo, owned and bred by Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable and ridden by José Ortiz, scored a dramatic win in the 152nd Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 2, making DeVaux the first female trainer to win the prestigious race.

Since then, she’s been a busy trainer, based largely in Kentucky and her hometown of Saratoga Springs, New York. Her husband, David Ingordo, works in the Thoroughbred industry as a bloodstock agent. Launched in 2018, Cherie DeVaux Racing certainly is making a name for itself.

With the onset of autumn in the Bluegrass State, Keeneland’s fall meet upon us, and the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland just around the corner, contributor Abby Laub spoke with DeVaux to learn what she appreciates about her Kentucky home base.

KM: Talk about what you’re looking forward to with Cherie DeVaux Racing, the Breeders’ Cup and everything else you’re involved with.

CD: We always look forward to the Keeneland meet. We start many of our 2-year-olds in the fall, so it’s exciting to watch the next generation of our stable begin their careers. I’m also really looking forward to having the Breeders’ Cup at home. There’s nothing quite like running horses out of your own stable—and getting to sleep in your own bed.

KM: On a personal level, what do you typically get into during the fall? What is your ideal fall day in Kentucky?

CD: It’s difficult for me to find much downtime during the fall because everything is ramping up toward the [Breeders’ Cup] championships. I try to appreciate the season whenever I can, even if it’s simply enjoying the scenery during my drives back and forth from Louisville.

KM: What is something about the Kentucky way of life that you have grown to appreciate?

CD: I’ve grown to appreciate Kentucky’s laid-back atmosphere.

I’ve also made many wonderful friends here who help keep me grounded.

KM: If you were giving a guest or client a perfect Kentucky experience, what would you insist they do?

CD: I would insist that they take several bourbon tours and visit multiple horse farms. You really need to experience both to understand what makes Kentucky so special.

KM: What is your quintessential Kentucky meal?

CD: When it comes to Kentucky food, I’m all about the desserts—either Derby Pie or bourbon bread pudding.

KM:: If you could sit and speak with any Kentuckian—living or dead—who would it be?

CD: Daniel Boone. I would love to hear what Kentucky was like through his eyes and listen to the stories of everything he experienced.

KM: What is your favorite place in Kentucky and why?

CD: My favorite area is the stretch encompassing Lexington, Versailles and Paris. There’s nothing like driving along the country roads, seeing the horses in the fields, and passing so many beautiful historic properties.

KM: What are some things about your career that people don’t understand or see when the television cameras are off?

CD: This industry operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There is very little true downtime. The cameras capture the exciting moments, but they don’t always show the constant work, responsibility and decision-making that happen behind the scenes.

KM: Is there something you can point to in your life when your trajectory changed—besides the obvious one where you became a household name?

CD: Definitely the decision to go out on my own and begin training under my own name. That completely changed the trajectory of my life and career.

KM: As a woman in the horse industry, what do you hope young women in Kentucky, Saratoga and beyond will see?

CD: I hope they see that we don’t have to allow our gender to define us or limit what we pursue. We can do anything we set out to do. It may simply require working a little harder to get there.

KM: Now that you’ve achieved this great success, how does it compare with what you thought it would be like?

CD: I’m still learning how to take it all in. It has been incredibly rewarding, but it’s also much busier than I ever anticipated. Success brings more opportunities, but it also brings greater responsibility.

KM: What is next for you and your team?

CD: Our immediate focus is the upcoming Keeneland meet and the Breeders’ Cup. Beyond that, we want to continue building on our success while developing the next generation of horses in our stable.

KM: How do you think you’re going to feel heading into next year’s Derby?

CD: I think it will feel very different. Having experienced everything that comes with the Derby once, I’ll have a greater appreciation for the moment and a better understanding of what to expect. But first, we have to find the right horse and earn our way back there.

KM: You have lived and worked in some special places throughout your childhood and career. What makes Kentucky special?

CD: Kentucky, especially Lexington, offers all the comforts of a small city, but you’re never more than a short drive from the countryside. I love having that balance.

Kentucky quick hits with Cherie DeVaux:

1. Bourbon or nah? Yes

2. Hot Brown or fried chicken? Fried chicken

3. Bourbon balls or Derby Pie? Derby Pie

4. Mint julep or sweet tea? Mint julep

5. Spring or fall in Kentucky? Spring

6. One word that describes Kentucky: Diverse