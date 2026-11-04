A Name at Last

The Discovery

At one time, the glass insulators used on telephone poles were, for some, prized collectors’ items. They were bought and sold at yard sales and auctions. Enthusiasts followed phone lines looking for insulators that had been discarded when work was done on the lines.

In 1968, Scott County resident Wilbur Riddle went to the area of U.S. 25 near I-75 exit 138, where recent telephone line repairs had been done, to look for insulators. Nearby, he discovered a roll of canvas, tied off at the ends. Curious, he dislodged the canvas, which rolled down an embankment to the bottom of a ditch. Riddle attempted to open the roll but noticed a strong odor he associated with decaying flesh. He quickly found a pay phone and called Scott County Sheriff Bobby Vance.

A short time later, Vance, Deputy Jimmy Williams and Deputy Coroner Kenneth Grant arrived to investigate. The bag contained the decomposing body of a young female, naked but for a cloth wrapped around her head. She obviously had been dead for weeks. A search of the immediate area turned up no other physical evidence.

Thus began a 30-year mystery for Georgetown and Scott County. Authorities conducted a widespread search for the identity of the young girl, with leads coming in from all parts of the country. Nothing was found during that period that led to her identity. Vance and Scott County Attorney Virgil Pryor, who worked diligently to identify her, were often quoted as saying they never gave up hope and that the inability to identify her stayed with each of them for the remainder of their careers.

The ‘Tent Girl’

The body was taken to Lexington’s Saint Joseph Hospital, where Grant and his assistants determined the girl had been Caucasian; 5 feet, 1 inch tall; and weighed 110-115 pounds. Her estimated age was 16-19 years old, and she had short reddish-brown hair and no identifying marks, scars or piercings. She had no apparent wounds; she had not been pregnant; and she had been dead about two to three weeks. With diligence and luck, a single fingerprint was recovered from her badly decomposed hand. No match for this print was ever found.

A reporter with the Kentucky Post & Times Star dubbed her “Tent Girl” because she’d been wrapped in a roll of canvas like that used for large tents. Pryor called in coroner Dr. Frank Cleveland of Hamilton County, Ohio, to perform a more complete autopsy. Cleveland found a slight discoloration of her skull and no evidence of poisons or toxic materials. The evidence suggested that she had been knocked unconscious by a blow to the head, then stuffed into the bag and tied up, later dying by suffocation.

The Investigation

Vance and his staff began to search for anyone who might have been in the area of the body in the past few weeks, but the investigation turned up nothing. Two weeks later, Pryor asked Harold Musser, a patrolman and sketch artist with the Covington Police Department, to produce a sketch of the Tent Girl from the photographs of the body taken during the autopsies.

After studying the photos, Musser produced a portrait that was published statewide in a further attempt to identify the girl, and lead after lead began to appear.

Early in the search, the people of Georgetown “adopted” this deceased abandoned waif, and over the next few years, local residents who followed her story accepted her as a de facto citizen of the community.

During the first year of the investigation, many leads came forth, but none panned out. Early in the investigation, authorities discovered three missing young women whose physical characteristics were eerily similar to those of the Tent Girl. All three women were found alive and well. Hundreds of other leads poured in, but none produced an identity for the Tent Girl.

In May 1969, Scott County police tried another method. An article detailing the Tent Girl case, with the new portrait, ran nationally in Master Detective magazine.

Hundreds of responses appeared from this nationwide publicity, but any possible leads proved useless. The Tent Girl remained unidentified for a further 29 years. She was buried in a county-owned section of the Georgetown cemetery with a headstone, given by a generous donor, that identified her simply as “Tent Girl.”

Nothing regarding Tent Girl came forth for the next 10 years or so, although she retained her “citizenship” in the community. It is said that during those years, fresh flowers were always on her grave, brought by anonymous mourners. The Georgetown, Scott County and Kentucky State Police agencies maintained open files and periodically re-examined the case, looking for new evidence.

A Breakthrough

In the late 1980s, a young man named Todd Matthews married into the family of Wilbur Riddle, and at Christmastime in 1988, the family told ghost stories. Wilbur reportedly said, “Let me tell you a real one” and recounted the Tent Girl saga. Matthews became entranced with the story, and he began searching the available references and compiling information.

Early in the 1990s, the internet made its appearance, and Matthews began combing literally hundreds (maybe thousands) of internet sites maintained by families and friends searching for lost loved ones. Matthews visited as many of these sites as he could, and even opened his own “Tent Girl” site, hoping to connect with relatives of this unknown woman/child. He stumbled across a posting one evening in 1998 that put a lump in his throat. It was from a woman in Arkansas named Rosemary Westbrook. She was looking for information on her older sister, who had gone missing after being seen in Lexington. The description Westbrook gave matched the appearance etched into the Tent Girl’s tombstone.

Here is the description Matthews found on the internet:

“My sister Barbara has been missing from our family since the latter part of 1967. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is about five feet, two inches tall and was last seen in the Lexington, Kentucky, area. If you have any information, please contact me at the address posted.”

Matthews immediately contacted Westbrook and began an exchange of information that led both parties to the conclusion that they had found a match and had identified Tent Girl at last. With law enforcement authorities, they received permission to exhume the body for identification purposes in March 1998. The nationally known head of the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office, forensic anthropologist Dr. Emily Craig—known for identifying badly burned and disfigured bodies in the Waco, Texas conflagration and in the 9/11 terrorist attacks—arranged a DNA examination. Craig recovered a bone and several teeth to be sent to a facility in Tennessee, which completed the examination. The DNA was then compared with DNA from the family, and a match was found. “Tent Girl” was identified as Barbara Ann Hackmann Taylor.

Byron Brewer, then-editor of the Georgetown News & Times, wrote a beautiful editorial about the ramifications of an identification while waiting for the DNA results to return. In it, he emphasized the value for the family and the law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly through the years to identify the girl but stated that the city would lose something at the same time. He wrote, “Losing the TENT GIRL would be akin to losing Elijah Craig, the courthouse, and the Royal Spring in the lore of Georgetown.”

No Justice for Barbara

Working with the badly decomposed remains, the best estimate of Barbara’s age by authorities had been between 16 and 19. She actually was 24 when she died. The family—consisting of husband Earl Taylor, Barbara, an 8-year-old stepdaughter, and their infant son—had been out of contact with Barbara’s family for an extended time. They had moved to Lexington in early 1967, unbeknownst to her family. The daughter was enrolled in second grade in the Lexington public school system. She remembered that approximately one week after she enrolled, she heard her parents having a heated argument one night. The next morning, her father said that “her mother had left them and run off” and that they were going to move. The car already had been loaded with their few possessions when the girl woke up, and they left Lexington immediately. The family had made few friends during their short stay, and the girl had no new friends at school, so there was no one to miss them and report Barbara missing.

Earl contacted her family with the news that she had “run off with another man” and did not provide any more information regarding their whereabouts or destination. While Barbara’s family strongly believed this to be false and had searched diligently through the years for her, they were never able to find her. They knew she would not have abandoned her children in such a fashion and never gave up hope of finding her. Earl Taylor died of cancer in the late 1980s, long before Barbara’s identity had been verified. He had been a carnival worker—hence, the family’s frequent moving. And he had access to the type of canvas found around the body.

This officially remains an open case in the legal system, since Earl was deceased before the body was identified. Thus, there was no trial, and there could be no finding of guilt or innocence.

The Georgetown newspaper re-ran the story many times. Throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, fraternity and sorority pledges at Georgetown College (including this author’s two daughters) were challenged to spend an evening at her grave. She continued to be the beloved “nameless waif” who had become accepted into the bosom of the town. Even today, the headstone is consistently adorned with flowers.

The Hackmann family allowed her body to remain in the Georgetown Cemetery and added an addendum to Barbara’s headstone identifying her but left the original stone intact with its earlier Tent Girl epitaph.