Legacy & Lineage

You’ve probably seen them. You likely will see more of them this summer as the country and Kentucky celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

They stand out in crowds, especially when they don wardrobes from the period of the American Revolutionary War, which began on April 15, 1775, when the first shots were fired at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. The war officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Paris in Paris, France, on Sept. 3, 1783.

Many of the costumed celebrants this year will participate in events across the state and nation to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia, two days after the Second Continental Congress voted to approve independence by passing a resolution. The action established the United States of America.

The clothing of many of the men at this year’s patriotic celebrations will span from coats and waistcoats to breeches and shirts, with accessories such as cravats, gloves, leather belts, and maybe even a sword or a musket.

The women may sport bonnets, linen gowns, petticoats, jackets and stockings.

Many of them will be proud members of the Kentucky Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Kentucky Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

They may be your next-door neighbor, a doctor, a lawyer, a teacher or a construction worker. They are at least 18 years of age and come from all backgrounds, but they all have a direct lineal descent from an ancestor who supported the American Revolutionary War. The SAR and DAR are nonprofit, non-political groups that emphasize patriotism, education and good will in their communities.

Who exactly are these people who called themselves Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, and what do they do other than dress up for patriotic occasions?

“We are people who want to preserve our history of independence and liberty for future generations. We want to do good for our communities,” said Lee Muncy, a retired state employee and former Boy Scout leader in Shelbyville. He stood with his son, Samuel, on Sept. 19, 2021, in uniform at guard at the Washington Family Tomb in Mount Vernon, Virginia.

“We are people who love our country, state and community and enjoy celebrating it and supporting it in any way we can,” said Sarahbeth Farabee of Shelbyville, a genealogist with the Shelby County Public Library and a member of the Kentucky Society DAR.

Kentucky Sons of the American Revolution

About 1,000 men are members of the Kentucky SAR in 19 chapters across the state. There are about 40,000 members nationally, said Drew Hight, marketing and public relations manager for the National Society SAR.

The national headquarters is on West Main Street in Louisville, directly across from the big bat outside the Louisville Slugger Museum. It is planning a $30 million expansion to create an education center and museum to house galleries and exhibits that highlight the ideals of the American patriots and tell the story of the American Revolution on the world stage. The education center/museum will be fully operational next year.

The SAR was incorporated on Jan. 17, 1890, in Connecticut after several state societies were formed in the 1880s to honor ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War. Kentucky was added to the national organization in 1893.

The first Congress of the National Society was held in Louisville on April 30, 1890—the 101st anniversary of the day George Washington took the oath of office as president of the United States.

While open to all—regardless of race, religion or ethnicity—the organization is historically and overwhelmingly white. But it has tried over the years to attract minorities.

According to the American Battlefield Trust, African Americans played a significant, often overlooked role in the Revolutionary War, with roughly 5,000-8,000 serving on the colonists’ side and thousands more supporting the British, primarily because of the offer of freedom. They fought in every major battle, beginning with the opening shots at Lexington and Concord.

At the onset of the war, about 500,000 Blacks lived in the colonies. Around 450,000 (90 percent) were enslaved. While accurate numbers are hard to come by, the American population at the time was approximately 2.1 million. Free Blacks comprised 2.4 percent of the overall population, and enslaved persons formed 21.5 percent.

Washington, commander of the Continental Army, initially opposed Blacks serving in the army in November 1775, but he reversed that position in 1776 when faced with low recruitment and the need for soldiers.

To be a member of SAR today, the applicant must verify kinship to an American Patriot. The organization is more than willing to help applicants verify their lineage. Information about joining can be found at sar.org.

Hight said that, to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the SAR is offering a limited-time $76 application fee for those who apply during July. This special rate is significantly reduced from the standard national application fee of $150, he said.

Once becoming a member, SAR compatriots should be prepared for a variety of activities in a local chapter, said Shelby County’s Muncy, who is the president of the Gov. Isaac Shelby Chapter.

“We are one of the busiest chapters in the United States,” Muncy said. “We set up educational booths and tables at schools, arrange small encampments, provide speakers, help with grave markings—a lot. I have visited the grave of my ancestral patriot, Joseph Rutherford, in West Virginia.”

He added that his chapter plans to plant a Liberty Tree in Shelby County in October.

The Liberty Tree project is an effort by the SAR and DAR to plant a tulip poplar, Kentucky’s official tree, this year in every county of the Commonwealth in honor of liberty. The Kentucky Division of Forestry donates the trees.

The Kentucky SAR hosts an annual memorial service and helps with re-enactments at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park in Carlisle to commemorate the battle there. This year’s ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 15.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The Kentucky Society DAR is a member of the National DAR, which is headquartered in Washington. The state headquarters is the Duncan Tavern Historic Center in Paris, which was built in 1788-1792 by Maj. Joseph Duncan, a Revolutionary War civilian armorer.

The national organization was founded in 1890; Kentucky educator Mary Desha of Lexington was one of four founders. The Kentucky Society DAR was formally established in 1896.

Robin Bennett, regent of the DAR Boone County Chapter in Northern Kentucky, said Kentucky has more than 4,500 members in 82 chapters across the state. There are about 190,000 members globally.

To qualify to be a DAR member in a Kentucky chapter, the applicant must be a woman at least 18 years of age and must provide legal documentation (birth certificates, marriage licenses, death records, wills, etc.) proving direct lineage from a Revolutionary War ancestor. Membership is open to all, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background. It requires paying a combination of national, state and local chapter fees. Because chapter dues vary, the total cost for a new member usually ranges from $150-$170. For more information about joining, go to kentuckydar.org/ksdar-home/join.

The Kentucky DAR promotes patriotism and education. Projects include essay contests, scholarships, the Hindman Settlement School, greeting Honor Flights for veterans, providing Christmas gifts to veterans in need, supporting Wreaths Across America (a nonprofit that holds annual wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans’ graves) and participating in naturalization ceremonies.

“We also do projects with the Sons of the American Revolution,” Bennett said. “Our goals are very similar.”