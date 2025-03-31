Natural History Shaped Kentucky’s Future

By Harold Brown, Indianapolis, Indiana

Natural resources, topography, climate, natural processes and human activity over time determined the area now called Kentucky. Coal and limestone were formed long ago and have had much impact even into current times. Hardwood forests and other plants covered and protected the land from erosion and provided the basic needs of many animals. There were prehistoric animals.

The topography of Kentucky varies greatly. It includes mountains, knobs, the Bluegrass and prairies. The rivers and lakes are plentiful. The Cumberland River starts in Harlan County, flows through Cumberland Lake and over Cumberland Falls, goes to Nashville, and comes back into Kentucky, bounding the Land Between the Lakes before entering the Ohio River. It is 787 miles long, draining more than 18,000 square miles.

The Appalachian Mountains were a barrier to settlers already in the states or territories of Virginia and North Carolina. Cumberland Gap and Pound Gap were important to the settlement of Kentucky. The Ohio River was another entry route.

Native Americans had informal but enforced agreements to use the Kentucky territory for hunting only. Their hunting grounds and overall way of life were at risk from the settlers from Europe and elsewhere. Resistance was strong. New settlers seeking freedom and better lives for their families, along with governmental authorities, caused many “trails of tears” and worse. The hunters’ paradise became a “dark and bloody ground” for immigrants and Natives.

Limestone was formed from the shells of animals that had lived in the seas long ago. This limestone and fertile soil enabled much vegetation to grow well to benefit the animals, such as bison, elk and eventually cattle and horses. Mammoth Cave, agriculture, Kentucky bourbon, the racehorse industry, the Kentucky Derby and much more resulted. Burley tobacco was the backbone of the economy of many families and businesses for decades.

Coal motivated many to mine it. Workers, entrepreneurs, bankers, lawyers, unions and environmentalists became involved regarding coal, timber and other natural resources. Seeking freedom, independence and other needs for their families, many were willing to take risks, such as working far underground in dangerous conditions. Some risked much in moonshine endeavors. Isolated areas had limited access to education, law enforcement, medical care, transportation, communication and employment. Feuds were common in some communities. Subsistence living was common. Lack of education and marketable skills locked many in terrible circumstances. Share cropping and subsistence farmers were typical. Trading and bartering were attempts to improve conditions. Most of the large families’ children had to migrate to areas where their economic and other needs could be more attainable.

The Civil War was disastrous for Kentucky and elsewhere. As a border state, Kentucky and its people were involved and at risk. Loyalties varied greatly. In 1860, 25 percent of Kentuckians were enslaved. Kentucky was the birthplace of both Civil War presidents—Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis. Lincoln was quoted as saying, “I hope God in on our side, but I must have Kentucky.” Reconstruction was problematic, due in part to Lincoln’s assassination. As always, there were winners and losers, but it seems that there are no real winners of civil wars.

Our ancestors depleted the bison and displaced the Natives while trying to make better lives for themselves and their families. European diseases killed many Native Americans. Aggressive governmental policies and attitudes of exploration and exploitation were major accelerators of these changes. The risks and benefits of the free enterprise system were evident in enhancing economies but also in reducing many natural resources and damaging much. Numerous generations have experienced the beauty and enjoyment of living in and being from Kentucky.

Sweeping generalizations can allow inaccuracies, but I think my conclusions over time and from many sources are basically correct.