The Snowfall

By John Mitchell Johnson, Lexington

In a fluorescent-lit hospital room, with my mother at his side, my father died just moments after midnight on the fifth of February 1964. Mom arrived home a few hours later, just as snow began to fall. By daybreak the holler was covered in a blanket of white, and the forecast was for more snow.

“This couldn’t come at a worse time,” Mom said as she switched off the radio.

Miss Pat, the missionary lady, came by in her four-wheel drive Willys. She brought a coffee cake and a thermos of ginger tea.

“This is all a part of God’s plan,” Miss Pat told my mother.

“If so, then shame on God,” Mom replied.

Mom said she wanted to go tell Dad’s parents in person, and Miss Pat said she would take us over in the Willys.

Mammaw dabbed at her eyes with a balled-up handkerchief, and Pappaw, having one of his rare lucid days, said this was the saddest day of his life.

John Everage, the undertaker, called when we got back home. He said if the highway department got the roads cleared, he would bring Dad’s coffin to our house later that afternoon. That’s the way we did things back then. Uncle Phil had moved the sofa to the back porch and covered it with plastic to make room.

My friend, George, came up, and he and I went to the basement to play darts. He won the best out of five. We then smoked two cigarettes from a pack of Chesterfields that George had pinched from the IGA. The cigarettes made me sick, so we walked down to the Blue Star and got cherry Cokes and split an order of fries.

By the time I got back home, Miss Pat had taken Mom up to the cemetery so she could show the men where to dig the grave. It continued to snow.

The neighbors gathered in by mid-afternoon, and the women were busy in the kitchen cooking large pots of chicken and dumplings and pinto beans. Mr. Everage sent word that his hearse had slid off the road about a quarter-mile down the holler and asked if some of the men could come to carry the casket up to our house. Once he got the coffin situated in the front room, Mr. Everage asked for a towel to dry it off with. Then he opened the lid.

Everybody said Dad made a handsome corpse, but that was a lie. Even Mr. Everage’s best effort couldn’t mask the damage of a six-month battle with cancer.

As dark descended on the valley, the womenfolk washed all the dishes and put everything away in the kitchen before heading out into the snow. The men sat around the casket smoking cigarettes and drinking coffee and J.W. Dant as they began the time-honored ritual of settin’ up with the dead. That’s the way we did things back then.

The next day, the snow had tapered off, and Mom asked Uncle Claude, her kid brother, to take me over to Young’s Department Store in Hindman and get me a new white shirt for the funeral. The only one I had was yellowed and too small anyway, she said. She said to tell Glenna Young to charge it, and she would be by in a week or so to settle up. On the way back, we stopped to eat at the Rock House Restaurant. Uncle Claude got the lunch special, and I had a cheeseburger plate. Uncle Claude said that my dad was like a big brother to him.

The morning of the funeral, Mr. Everage backed his vehicle up in the front yard. The white mantle that had been so picturesque a couple of days ago was now a gray-brown slush. The neighbor men slid Dad’s casket into the back of the long, black hearse.

At the church, Mom, my brother, my sister and I sat shoulder to shoulder on the front row along with Mammaw and Pappaw. Mammaw wept softly, and Pappaw asked who had died. The choir sang “It Is Well with My Soul,” probably not the most fitting selection given my mother’s angst. Dad’s sister, Aunt June, normally played the piano, but that day she sat in the family section, and Miss Bell, who had come over from a neighboring town, filled in for her. Brother Floyd read the 23rd Psalm and did his best to impart words of comfort. We recited the Lord’s Prayer in unison and sang “Amazing Grace.”

Mom’s Aunt Bertha came and stayed with us for a few weeks after the funeral. Mom spent most of her time in bed, and Aunt Bertha slept with her at night, rubbing her back until she went to sleep.

Though it was still winter, George and I hiked up to the high rocks. We built a fire, broiled bologna on forked sticks, and made sandwiches on light bread with mustard. I could see the cemetery on the opposite hillside and the fresh grave mounded with wilted bouquets.

We had an early spring that year, and as the crocuses bloomed and the daffodils pushed their first green blades from the awakening earth, Mom began to emerge from her dark place. On a sunny April Saturday, we all went to the cemetery and carried away the rotted remnants of funeral flowers and the faded ribbons and bows. Once the grave was cleaned off, we scattered grass seed over the bare earth and covered it with straw. By Decoration Day, a verdant stand of fescue had taken root, and Mom had had the monument company place a dignified granite marker.

Mother always hated snow after that winter. She died on a balmy spring day some 50 years later, just as the crocuses were blooming and the daffodils were pushing their first green blades from the awakening earth.