Singer/songwriter/musician Martina McBride brings her talent to Danville's Norton Center for the Arts on Sept. 8 for an evening of country music entertainment.  

With 14 Grammy nominations, multiple Country Music Awards and hits such as "Independence Day," "A Broken Wing," "Blessed" and "Anyway," Martina brings both previous favorites, plus recent tunes from her album Reckless, released last year. In addition to her music, Martina is passionate about social issues, specifically ending domestic violence, and has been awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association’s 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of that cause.

Additionally, the multitalented Martina released her first book, Around the Table, a compilation of her favorite recipes, hosting tips and décor inspiration.

