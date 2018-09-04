No Limits for Exile

In 1963, a group of high schoolers from Richmond formed a musical act that provided a sound that resonated with their contemporaries. Originally called The Exiles, the band has continued that appeal decade after decade.

The group’s name was influenced by world events taking place when it was formed—specifically, the increase of Cubans entering the United States following Fidel Castro’s rise to power in Cuba. According to founding and current member J.P. Pennington, “There were a lot of Cuban exiles coming across … The word [exiles] was in the news, and we felt we were also somewhat ostracized from the local society. We had long hair back then.”

When the Dick Clark Caravan of Stars took to the road in 1965, it included The Exiles performing in and around Kentucky for several dates. For the next three years, the group continued to tour nationally with the Caravan of Stars, providing backup for headliners such as B.J. Thomas and Paul Revere and the Raiders. The band also was the opening act for the show.

The Road to Success

Changing their name to Exile and paying their dues, the band took off with a hit pop song. “Kiss You All Over” reached No. 1 the week of Sept. 30, 1978 and remained there for multiple weeks, opening the door wide for Exile’s newly established career.

Keyboard player and founding member Marlon Hargis shared some insight as to what life was like before the breakout hit. “Years ago, long before the success of ‘Kiss You All Over,’ we were contracted to play at a drive-in movie theater somewhere in eastern Kentucky in December,” he said. “When we got there, there was a small stage set up in front of the theater screen. A small sound system was wired to the individual car speakers.

“It was about 20 degrees … so cold that people sat in their cars during our show, listening to us through the tiny speakers attached to their vehicles. Instead of applauding at the end of each song, they’d all blow their car horns! I remember us being onstage wearing overcoats, hats and gloves, freezing our butts off, listening to car horns instead of applause. Not the most enjoyable show ever, but one of the most memorable! Ain’t showbiz great?”

Switching genres to country a few years later, the group rose to a level of fame that doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Over the years, fans have loved the band’s biggest hits, including “Woke Up in Love,” “I Don’t Want to Be a Memory,” “Give Me One More Chance,” “Crazy for Your Love,” “She’s a Miracle,” “Hang on to Your Heart,” “I Could Get Used to You,” “It’ll Be Me,” “She’s Too Good to Be True” and “I Can’t Get Close Enough.”

The band has come a long way from freezing outdoor concerts. In 2008, the original members reunited to play the Grand Ole Opry, marking their 100th time appearing at the iconic venue. “Interestingly enough, we weren’t aware until afterward that our last Opry appearance was the 100th one,” Hargis said. “We knew that we’d played there a lot over the last 10 years, but we were surprised about that fact. I know that every time we play there, I appreciate the history of the Opry. There’s a very special ‘vibe’ on that stage.”

Exile is a group that has broken through genre limits.

“The Exile sound is, perhaps, a mixture of R&B, gospel, old-style rock, with country and bluegrass touches,” Hargis explained. “We’ve given up trying to figure it out; it’s just a distinctive mix that’s us. The best way to describe our sound, in my opinion, is that it’s a combination of strong vocals, funky rhythms and lots of soul.”

In 2013, Exile celebrated a milestone with a 50th anniversary tour as well as a live album. Two years later, the band recorded a Christmas album. With the changes to its roster throughout the past 55 years, the group has had 35 members.

The Current Lineup

In addition to Pennington and Hargis, today’s band members include Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire and Steve Goetzman. Pennington shared on the band’s website how he felt about being back on the road this year: “I am happier than I can tell you that it has now come full circle, and I’m back with my friends that I’ve sorely missed—Sonny, Steve, Marlon and Les—my Exile brothers!”

“It has been a long, interesting journey,” Hargis said. “When we all started playing music as high school kids, we probably didn’t think about continuing our careers for even five years, much less 55. It’s still a real blast to be onstage together every show, even though the traveling isn’t as much fun as it used to be—one negative part of getting older, I guess. Looking back, it’s incredible that we’ve spent that long together, much longer than most marriages. It’s a long road, but we’re not done yet.”

The tour runs through December, and then there’s a cruise in March. Stops in Kentucky include Albany on Oct. 19 and Renfro Valley on Nov. 10.

“We’ve worked hard to make the 55th anniversary 2018 ‘No Limit Tour’ special,” Hargis said. “We’re including as many of our hits as possible, with updated arrangements; performing a number of Exile songs that have been made hits by other artists; throwing in a few special surprises … Our whole purpose this year is to leave our audiences entertained and smiling at the end of each show.”

Born in Berea, Pennington lists his musical influences as Chet Atkins, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Little Richard. In addition to singing and writing songs, he also plays guitar. Pennington’s songwriting talent led him to be recognized as 1986 BMI Songwriter of the Year, and in 2000, he was one of 100 musicians honored by BMI as Songwriters of the Century.

“J.P. Pennington has had the most enduring effect on me artistically,” said Goetzman, who was born and raised in Louisville. “I’ve learned more from him than anyone about shaping music for commercial markets. I studied classical music at the University of Kentucky, and the training proved invaluable, yet its practical application to a career in pop music took time and interpretation. Learning J.P.’s understanding of pop music gave me the best tools for interpretation.

“I’ve learned that Sonny LeMaire always takes a positive outlook. Marlon Hargis is a keen observer and thinks like a manager. J.P. Pennington loves people and animals and takes great delight in those qualities that make each one unique, and Les Taylor places high value on presenting himself well—sharp, crisp and funny. I’m surrounded by good hearts, including the one in our new manager, John Dotson.”

LeMaire explained a bit about his story prior to joining the band in November 1977. “Although most of the band is from Kentucky, I was raised in Jeffersonville, Indiana, but I got to Kentucky as quick as I could, y’all!! Like every other musician, I was attracted to music at an early age, playing gigs starting at 17. Also like most others, the flame drawing this moth in the mid-’60s was not only the radio but TV as well. But unlike many others, I had a clear vision of the unique role I wanted to play. When I saw The Beatles on [The] Ed Sullivan [Show], I saw my future. I could never be Elvis, but I could be Paul [McCartney].”

A London native, Taylor joined the band in August 1979. He said that being asked to join was “definitely a dream come true.” His first concert with the group was at the Illinois State Fair, and he remained a member of the band for nine years before leaving to pursue a solo career. Though it has been a long road, “as far as right now, I’m really glad to be back with all the Exile brothers.”

Hargis, who hails from Somerset, shared his thoughts on his hometown: “Somerset, Kentucky is a wonderful small town to be from. I grew up with great parents and one brother [who is deceased] and an innate love of music. It’s almost the same distance to Nashville as it is to Lexington. The musical opportunity for me was in Lexington, and that’s where I went, initially, even though I eventually ended up here in Nashville.”

Here and Now

A new tour and new CD have Exile living a long-lasting dream. “It’s a very rewarding feeling to still hear Exile music on classic country radio and to still have great crowds of fans come to our concerts,” Hargis said. “We feel extremely blessed to still be able to make a living at what we love to do.”