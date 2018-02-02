The HillBenders’ Genre-Bending Bluegrass Performance of The Who’s Tommy

Tommy has been reimagined as a bluegrass performance. Conceived by producer, musician and South by Southwest (SXSW) Media Conference & Festivals co-founder Louis Jay Meyers, the full-length, 75-minute Bluegrass Opry tribute blurs the boundaries between genres, featuring a full rock band and orchestra interfused with bluegrass instrumentals and familiar, rock-style vocals. Meyers’ vision was breathed to life in 2015 by The HillBenders, a previously “unknown” bluegrass band from Springfield, Missouri, in a performance that is being brought live to Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m., in Danville.

Composed by The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, Tommy chronicles the life story of a young boy who is rendered psychosomatically “deaf, dumb and blind” after witnessing a traumatic event. As Tommy’s life unfolds, he suffers abuse at the hands of his relatives and goes on to discover his talent for pinball. From this, he gains a following to which he, after overcoming his mental block, attempts to spread his teachings about life, spirituality and pinball. The Who’s original album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998 and, as of 2012, has sold more than 20 million copies. Now, The HillBenders are resuscitating the fame of “the biggest rock opera of all time” and imbuing it with new verve. Of course, this category-defying performance isn’t the first time the rock ballad has been re-interpreted, with other incarnations of Tommy including a film adaptation in 1975 and a rock musical in 1992.

Performing nationally since 2008, The HillBenders self-define as “an Americana group that exists somewhere in the boundaries between rock, bluegrass, and country music.” The band’s formation consists of five experienced bluegrass musicians from all over the United States: mandolinist Nolan Lawrence, bassist Gary Rea, guitarist Jimmy Rea, banjoist Mark Cassidy and dobroist Chad “Gravy Boat” Graves. Each contributes the specific musical flavor of their hometown to the band’s sound, and all five write songs and share vocals, combining the bluegrass tradition with a diversity of influences in the style of “Bluegrass meets Rock 'n' Roll.” The complexity of their sound—intricate instrumentals combined with three- and four-part harmonies—elevates The HillBenders beyond simple bluegrass music, and their passion for writing and performing original songs distinguishes them from a mere cover band, while their flexible talents result in such spectacular renditions as Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry, breathing renewed life and energy into the spirit of Townshend’s creation. From the unifying stance of bridging gaps between genres, bluegrass music has never been so accessible and alluring to the public ear.

Public and critical responses have been positive, and audiences can expect a unique and high-energy show. On the Billboard charts for Bluegrass albums, The HillBenders’ studio recording of Tommy peaked at No. 3 on June 20, 2015. That same year, Rolling Stone recognized the band’s talented performance, playfully dubbed “Whograss” as one of the “50 Best Things We Saw at SXSW 2015.” For classic rock fans and bluegrass listeners alike, it seems this is the 2018 stage spectacle you can’t miss.

