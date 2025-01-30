“For thine is the kingdom,” I was praying

when distracted by the early bird

Rob-bob-bob-in bobbed down a neighbor’s drive

and offered a chipper tweet (cute!)

But then I saw the worm,

Writhing in fear, on the barren, concrete expanse.

Undulating. Rolling away madly for its meager worm life (futile!)

Peck, stabbed the robin

And the injured worm twisted, throbbed, folded

Peckpeck, stabbed the robin

And the pierced worm seemed to loose a silent wail

Peckpeckpeck, stabbed the robin

And the resigned worm surrendered, skewered on the beak

The bird gurgled and swallowed, and you could see the worm slither

down the rob-bob-bob-in-red throat.

Food.

(Was that a burp?)

Done, the early bird caught me looking and cocked its head

“I am what I am.”

Eric Nance Woehler

Madisonville

(reprinted from the 2014 Madisonville Community College Gadfly)