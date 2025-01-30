A Sow-Sized Legacy of Loss

What teeth are clinging to my jaw

my mama gets the credit for.

She liked to whoop me any time

I went to bed before I brushed.

Some nights, she’d play Led Zeppelin’s

“Immigrant Song.” My toothbrush was

my hammer of the gods, she’d say,

and if I stopped my hammering

before Robert Plant stopped his, she had

a hammer of her own and she

would plant it on my backside. That

made brushing fun. I didn’t know

what half those lyrics meant, like “peace

and trust can win the day despite

all of your losing.” But that didn’t

much matter to the boy I was.

And keeping all my molars didn’t

particularly matter either.

I had a hammer and a horde

of germs to fight and that was all

I needed. Mama needed something

different. She needed peace of mind,

the kind that comes from knowing that

you gave your children something better

than what you got. She didn’t want

me carrying the curse, she’d say

whenever I’d complain about

this thing or other. Hell, if I

don’t know today what curse she meant.

I figure that’s the point—not having

to know the things I might’ve carried.

I’m guessing it’s to do with stories

she liked to tell about our roots.

We come from immigrants who settled

down here because land was cheap. They made

an honest start, but never reached

what you might call prosperity.

I know them more for what they lost:

lost homes, lost loves, lost reputations.

The way that mama used to put it,

if losing was a game, they’d beat

a suckled sow at feeding time.

She knew, because she inherited

that legacy of loss and wore

it in her mouth. She’d lost her teeth.

Yeah, every single one of them.

When I was just a suckling runt

myself, she’d had the last ones pulled.

We had so little in those days,

she liked to say her dentist was

a sturdy twist of twine, a well-

swung door, and a woman’s constitution.

That wasn’t really true, but still,

it put a healthy worry in

my belly, just the way she wanted.

She didn’t want me ending up

like her. But now that’s all I want—

not losing teeth like her, but losing

whatever things I lose the way

she did. After her stroke, when she

was laid up in the hospital,

my uncle brought some pictures from

my childhood. I told him it

was funny how my mama used

to keep her smile closed in pictures.

He told me then that she’d been nursing

a mouth of cavities for years

but couldn’t keep it up when I

was born. It cost too much to fix

them and it hurt too much to keep

them, so she had those suckers pulled

and learned to gum her food. It took

some years to get her dentures because

she couldn’t save and raise a boarish

boy at the same time. Uncle said

that Pawpaw sold his hunting rifles

to get his girl some dentures. Then,

some random neighbor left a thirty-

aught-six on Pawpaw’s porch. From time

to time, I think about these things,

the life I’ve had, with all the peace

and trust that I have known, and wonder

what things I’d do for those I love,

and how much it would look like losing.

Timothy Kleiser

Louisville