A Year of Haiku

Robin on plowed ground

Turns his head to listen for

The tasty earthworm.

Raindrops on roses,

Like pearls from a shattered strand,

Gleaming in the sun.

Red dogwood in bloom,

Hurry! Look! before it turns

To a summer green.

Sunlit spider’s web

Shimmers in the summer breeze

Like water flowing.

Garden needs weeding.

While waiting for evening shade,

I fell fast asleep!

All the frogs waited

For me to run to the pond.

Then, they all jumped in!

Beneath the maple

Gleams a brilliant crimson sheet.

Please forgive my rake.

On the forest path

Shuffling through the browning leaves

Of the fallen oak.

Under harvest moon,

Shadows on the silent pond.

Oh, the years gone by.

Song of the chainsaw

Drifting through the locust grove.

Winter already?

Garden under snow,

Still white sheet makes me wonder

What goes on beneath?

White tipped vulture wings

Soaring through ice-laden limbs,

Drawing life from death.

George E. Robertson

Frankfort