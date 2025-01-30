Beyond Monongah

December 1907

Both of her babies were down for their naps, and Clemente was at home with a bad cold that day, but the terrible tremor sent all four of them out the door headed toward the mines. Bessie grabbed little Orie, hitched up her skirt, and ran, repeating, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,” all the way. Clemente sprinted ahead carrying Ivy, appealing all the while to “Madre di Dio.” Startled from their sleep, both children began to wail, a sound soon heard throughout the small town of Monongah, where every family had a miner missing behind the inferno of flames roaring from both mine entrances. Wives, mothers, sons and daughters appeared from all directions, held back only by the heat and smoke coming from these portals.

By Judith Hoover | Russellville