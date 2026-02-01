Blessed Quilt

Mamaw’s fingers with needle and thread
quilt a blanket to stretch across grandchild’s first bed
stitched with love and care
a silent blessing and prayer—
not just a gift, a sacred heirloom instead.
Katie Hughbanks | Louisville
