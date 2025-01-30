Grown weary of watching for
chest movement,
I lay on the floor next to his
sickbed.
I monitor his health by the
darting about
of his feet in bright yellow
socks, canaries
warning of dangers yet to
come.
Jessica Swafford
Georgetown
