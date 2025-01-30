I need to do my physical therapy exercises

because I’ve lost my ability to move fluidly,

but don’t because the floor needs vacuuming,

but don’t because vacuums are dangerous—

busted shins, pulled muscles, plus

the chance of elevated blood pressure

from cleaning—cleaning up after people

capable of cleaning up after themselves

who don’t because they think it’s my job

or maybe they’re just lazy.

I haven’t figured that one out yet.

Then there’s the issue of time and how long

it takes to clean one room improperly—

meaning not dusting because the dust

in my house is never ending—never ending meaning

always there— but just to be proper about cleaning

I should pick up food that’s out of place—out of place

meaning food belongs on a plate or in a mouth

not scattered in the chairs and on the floor beneath

and around my husband’s TV watching and eating place,

but now under mine which indicates I’m missing my mouth

more and more and then there’s barn and yard dirt

which belongs outside, but comes in with my spouse

and the hair down there not from the animals because they’re dead

instead, it’s the hair falling off my head which means I’m losing it,

not my mind, but I could be and chances are I wouldn’t know

because delusional thinking and denial are two ways

that help make my life more pleasing.

Too bad there’s no time left to do my PT.

Catherine Perkins

Lexington