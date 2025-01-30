One day you find your first true love

in an online obituary

and you realize she hasn’t been gone

these past forty years.

She has been beneath your skin,

under the tattoos, scars and scabs

that you thought were forgetting.

She dwelt, like a cicada,

under your feet and beneath

your delible heart, waiting

for an anniversary to split

the wounds anew.

Now you are rewound,

back four decades, beneath

a cold Kentucky moon.

Everything has changed,

after all these years.

Nothing has changed.

Robert L. Penick

Louisville