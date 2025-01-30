He didn’t know anything; he loved everything
He didn’t know why the birds flew when and where they flew
He kind of got it logically that a bird would fly south as it got colder and north as it got warmer
But it sure looked to him that sometimes birds
flew north in winter
and south in summer
And sometimes some of them seemed to be
flying
first
one
way
and then the other,
most any time they wanted
So he didn’t know what the strategy here was; he wasn’t at all clear on the plan
And, frankly, he didn’t much care
He could see well enough that the birds flew
He could see well enough that they had a plan
And he loved watching them
He loved knowing that plans were being executed
And he loved knowing that quite often
those plans seemed very, very good
Eric Nance Woehler
Madisonville