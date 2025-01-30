He didn’t know anything; he loved everything

He didn’t know why the birds flew when and where they flew

He kind of got it logically that a bird would fly south as it got colder and north as it got warmer

But it sure looked to him that sometimes birds

flew north in winter

and south in summer

And sometimes some of them seemed to be

flying

first

one

way

and then the other,

most any time they wanted

So he didn’t know what the strategy here was; he wasn’t at all clear on the plan

And, frankly, he didn’t much care

He could see well enough that the birds flew

He could see well enough that they had a plan

And he loved watching them

He loved knowing that plans were being executed

And he loved knowing that quite often

those plans seemed very, very good

Eric Nance Woehler

Madisonville