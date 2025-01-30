Leave Only Footprints

I think about the train

whistle echoing

down the tracks,

the stone wall in the front

yard, and the pawpaw tree

Papaw planted from seed,

rocking chairs on the front

porch where evenings were

lazy with neighbors

stopping by for gossip

and cake as I played running

up and down the sidewalk.

I go there now to

stand in the level field

along the creek bank

clusters of trees that

were our orchard the

only physical marker,

but I still see those houses

who held the roots of my

childhood, the gardens now

filled only with memories

where the highway

leads out of town.

Amy Le Ann Richardson

Olive Hill