Left Handed

I had the inclination to write with my left hand as a child.

But the teachers corrected me.

Told me it was wrong.

So they made me write with my right.

I learned my writing wasn’t the only thing left about me.

I carried this questioning of my nature through my youth.

And I’ve spent the rest of my life trying to be left again.

Because what They really told me was that I don’t have the right.

The right to—

be like this.

to feel this way.

to act how I do.

I’ve spent my whole life unlearning the right way.

For the glorious experience of getting to be wrong.

I may not have the right according to Them.

But that hasn’t stopped me yet.

Bethany Broughton | Barbourville