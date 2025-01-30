Daggum goats got

out the paddock again.

Busted a picket and

squeezed right through, stared me down

as if to say,

Mr. “Big Shoulders,” huh?

And you want hogs next?

I let them browse

and hop on the mower.

Not but one pass across the acreage

before rubber burns and the belt snaps.

Well, if the old pusher kicks it,

then I’ll take a whetstone

to the scythe, after some growth,

and stack that fescue for winter straw.

Toil never ends on this hillside,

but among this hardwood,

“the land’s sharp features seem to be”

jutting only from the cities

where hollow towers

wreck a man’s view of the water

and make his work all about the wrong end;

about the wrong ideal of wealth.

And yet the corporate winch,

with foundry hook and rusted wire,

still drags me back from a day’s reprieve.

pulled from the bourgeoning coop;

from the teeming garden beds;

from the raucous pond as

ducks splash and shake

in the glimmer of the day,

and into the plastic American market

to be ambassador to lies like

“natural light in 5000K,”

“authentic appearance,”

and 2”x 4”.

This, under a canopy of LEDs

for bug eyes to dazzle

over cheap, frail freight.

Give me back my hickory helve and

wrought iron billets of the bloom;

tear me from concrete aisles and

make me dig into the hillside

in search of the temperate earth.

Store me like boiled glass jars,

slipknots around fetlocks

and crates of spuds of all kinds.

And in late fall,

let fog roll from the bottom field,

hover over the oak cord

and cash box at the front;

up to the road, swept

by traffic to and from

the lake, and disperse

to unveil the matte morning.

Alex Berg

Benton, KY