The Carpenter

Forty years I worked with fools,

Who measured wrong and mislaid tools,

But now my making days are done,

And soon Elias Grey will come

To measure me and notch a stick,

For just so long and just so thick.

Of all who know the saw and nail,

Not I, not one, could build as well.

They think that it will comfort me,

To rest in such high quality.

But my bent frame and his fine work

Will disappear into the dirt,

And one more year I’d take in trade

To sleep in something less well made.

Mike Norris

Lexington