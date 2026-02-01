Where the Hills Remember Me

I come from mountains,

even the ones I’ve never stood on.

Somewhere in my blood

there’s a memory of the Scottish Highlands

stone ridges, cold wind,

people shaped by weather, work,

and a spine that doesn’t bend.

My ancestors crossed an ocean

and found the Appalachian hills of Eastern Kentucky

waiting for them like an echo.

Fog curling the same way,

ridges rising in familiar hymns,

the land rolling out soft and fierce

in a language they already knew.

Maybe that’s why Kentucky

has always felt older than my own lifetime

like the hills recognized me

long before I understood them.

Here, we’re known for being stubborn,

and we are.

We come from folks who hold their ground

even when the world tries to move them.

People who don’t back down from truth,

who raise their voice when something matters,

who carry faith like a lantern

through the darkest hollers.

But we’re also the kind who help a neighbor first,

even when our own cupboards sit thin.

We give what we have

a plate, a hand, a prayer

because we know struggle,

and we refuse to let someone else face it alone.

I grew up in a place

where creeks carve their way through the hills

with the patience of saints,

and where winter settles

like an old story everyone already knows.

Snow quiets the mountains,

makes the world stand still long enough to remember.

In fall, the ridges burn red and orange,

like the mountains setting themselves on fire

just to remind us how beautiful endings can be.

And spring

spring turns everything green again,

the color of forgiveness,

the color of beginning,

the color of a place that refuses to stay broken.

The hills teach us how

To endure.

To bend without breaking.

To grow back after every frost.

To work for everything worth keeping.

Sometimes I think about my ancestors,

how they must have stood here

with the weight of a whole ocean behind them

and felt something in their bones say,

You know this land. You can build a life here.

And maybe that’s what it means

to be from Eastern Kentucky:

to be shaped by two sets of mountains

the Highlands they carried in their memories,

and the Appalachians that raised me.

To be tough where it counts,

gentle where it matters,

faithful even when the world shakes.

To stand my ground,

love without holding back,

and carry the kind of pride

that doesn’t have to shout to be heard.

I am a Kentuckian

because they saw home in these hills

and now these hills live in me.

Ashton Woodard | Mount Sterling