Wilting Through

Milkweeds ripple the face

of the hill in a rash.

If you claw deep,

the dirt bleeds out a white

powder. It is July now,

and you know the next

time you climb this hill

you will be alone, and the hill

will be either taller

or shorter, and the sun –

depending on the month –

will be closer or farther away.

If you were any type

of religious, you’d take

this to mean something

or nothing. But you’re not.

So you let the powder filter

through your eyelashes

and blink away what comes through.

And thank God it comes through.

Jack Stallins

Louisville