Destined to Design

The year 2012 was promising for Liz Toombs. She was married to her college sweetheart, and her interior decorating business was on the cusp of national success. Then her mom passed away. But being the eternal optimist, Toombs used loss to fuel her passion instead of letting it snuff out her spark.

“I was finishing up a decorating job at AO∏ [Alpha Omicron Pi sorority house on the University of Kentucky’s campus], and we were talking about me going to Maryland to redecorate another chapter,” Toombs remembers. “But my mom was really sick, and I didn’t want to leave her.

“My mom passed, and I could literally hear my phone vibrate. It was AO∏ calling me to come to Maryland.It was my time, and I’ve been off and running eversince.”

Sprinting is more like it. In the past five years, Toombs and her team at PDR Interiors—formerly Polka Dots & Rosebuds—have redecorated more than 40 sorority and fraternity houses in more than 21 states. While the Greek housing section of her business has blossomed nationwide, it has humble roots close to home in Lexington.

Gussy Up the Greek

“It might seem strange, but [UK’s] Department of Merchandising, Apparel and Textiles is in the College of Agriculture. That’s where I met Billy,” Toombs says, explaining how she became acquainted with the young man who later became her husband.

After the couple graduated, Billy got a job with the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, and Toombs went to work for a local designer. However, when the Great Recession hit, Toombs, a certified interior decorator, found herself at a turning point in her career. In April 2009, she decided to start her own business, taking on residential and corporate projects. It wasn’t until 2011 that she landed her first fraternity. “Billy was helping FarmHouse Fraternity spruce things up to hold them over until their new house was built,” Toombs says.

The Price Dinner Club, a catering company in Lexington, knew Toombs had redecorated the FarmHouse Fraternity house and also knew that AO∏ was looking for someone to help freshen up the decor at the sorority’s house. That job led, in turn, to the sorority’s Maryland house. “It was really cool how everything fell into place,” Toombs says.

× Expand Sophomores Haley Tarr and Haley Perez enjoy studying in the house's new reading room

The Sorority Spirit

Because fraternity and sorority houses must be renovated while students are out of school, Toombs’ summers are full. Luckily, she has help from certified interior decorator Erika Wilhelmi, who has been with PDR Interiors since 2015. “I interned with Liz my senior year [at the University of Kentucky],” Wilhelmi explains.

“She is driven,” Toombs says of Wilhelmi. “She wanted to learn. She soaked it all up and put it into practice.”

Helping fellow textile and merchandising majors is one of Toombs’ passions. She enjoys the internship program in which she participates and is enthusiastic about empowering other young women.

While Toombs is based in Lexington, Wilhelmi works from Louisville. This helps expand the reach of PDR Interiors, and the two collaborate to travel the country, renovating Greek housing. “It is such a tight window,” Toombs explains. “We try to schedule our trips where we hit two campuses in two or three days.”

Toombs and Wilhelmi strive to pre-plan as much as possible before their trips, speaking with each organization about their desires and budget. Toombs works with several vendors to preorder furnishings. However, some things cannot be done until the decorating duo is physically in each space.

The farthest Toombs and Wilhelmi have traveled is to Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, where they redecorated the AO∏, Chi Omega and Gamma Phi Beta houses.

× Expand Toombs incorporated Delta Gamma's anchor symbol in the decor

A Decorative Anchor

Toombs and Wilhelmi recently returned to their University of Kentucky roots to redecorate the Delta Gamma sorority house. The sorority wanted to update the common living area, where the girls are encouraged to socialize and study. The space had traditional decor with poor lighting and limited seating.

“I just remember it looked dated,” recalls sophomore Gaby Perez, a nursing student from Chicago. “It was really dark, and no one wanted to spend too much time in here.”

Toombs and Wilhelmi endeavored to brighten the space, increase seating and make the foyer, living room and reading room more functional. “We always want to be mindful of the budget,” Toombs adds.

Toombs explains that sorority colors are always tied to the design in a subtle way. Delta Gamma’s colors of pale pink and blue are woven into the space through drapery, rugs and accent pillows. The sororities and fraternities also like to see their symbols and flowers incorporated; the anchor symbol in the Delta Gamma house can be found on the mantel. “They like to see their branding throughout the space,” Toombs says. Sorority photo composites are displayed in the foyer and over the sofa in the reading room.

“Now, it’s a lot more modern,” says sophomore Haley Tarr, an accounting major, also from Chicago. “Now, we want people to come in, see our house and hang out.”

For Toombs, there is no greater compliment than to know her design has brought new life to a space.

× Expand Toombs with colleague Erika Wilhelmi

Liz Gives

After Liz Toombs lost her mother to cancer, she knew that she’d like to one day establish a scholarship in her mother’s honor. The Mary Estes Memorial Scholarship was created for students in the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture who have lost a parent to cancer.

In November, Sidney Harm was named the recipient of the $1,000 annually endowed scholarship.

“It is emotional to give this scholarship knowing that these kids have lost a parent, but I know my mom would be so happy,” Toombs says. “Sadly, these kids might not get to stay in school after a loss like this due to bills and family responsibilities. We hope, in a small way, this helps.”