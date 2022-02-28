Empowerment Through Expression

Amid the Black Lives Matter protest, voices were raised, and shouts for justice were heard all over the nation and around the world. The killing of Breonna Taylor sent shock waves through the hearts of people nationwide. We will never be the same, and we will never forget her name. The protesters marched and chanted. Toes were stepped on. Corporations large and small listened and took notice.

The staff and the board of Lexington’s Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning heard the cry and reflected on their own policies and operations. They realized that, though their classes are available to all writers, many Black writers face financial and cultural barriers.

In support of Carnegie’s mission of “empowering people to express their voices,” Black residents of Kentucky were invited to take free writing classes, and the center put in place a robust anti-discrimination policy. The Carnegie anti-discrimination statement is read at the beginning of every class. The center established the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative (KBWC) to support the state’s Black writers.

The center hired Claudia Love Mair to serve as the KBWC’s coordinator, and the collaborative launched in October 2020. The author of 11 books, Mair holds a master of fine arts degree from Spalding University in Louisville. She is a writing teacher and a mentor at the Carnegie Center. “The goals of KBWC are to amplify the voices of Black writers at every level, from journal scribbler to the well-established published writer,” Mair said. “[The collaborative is] to support and educate writers, and celebrate their work.”

One of Mair’s greatest accomplishments as coordinator is that she has recruited nearly 100 KBWC members, many of them fully engaged and attending classes and events. Mair was instrumental in arranging the “Say Her Name” memorial reading event on March 13, 2021, to commemorate Breonna Taylor. Held on the first anniversary of Taylor’s death, it was one of the highest-attended virtual events sponsored by the Carnegie Center since the beginning of the pandemic. The reading featured notable writers Silas House, George Ella Lyon, Frank X Walker and others, who inspired attendees with poetic verse in honor of Taylor.

• • •

On March 12, the Carnegie Center will host the dedication of an interactive sculpture by Lexington artist Kiptoo Tarus. Commissioned by the KBWC, the art project was influenced by the death of Taylor and is titled “At the Clearing.” With a name inspired by Toni Morrison’s novel Beloved, “At the Clearing” makes space for our collective grief. Folks will gather at the Carnegie Center to grieve, bear witness, and commit to working to prevail in the struggle for justice, especially for unarmed African Americans who have been killed. The 7-9 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

KBWC will offer a year-long community series of special events focused on the “At the Clearing” project. People will gather quarterly at the Carnegie Center’s SkyDome Gallery to read messages placed inside Tarus’ interactive sculpture. After a year, the wooden sculpture will be moved to its permanent outside location on the center’s grounds. “I believe this project will be the highlight of what the KBWC has achieved thus far,” Mair said.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Tarus obtained his bachelor’s degree in illustration in 2008 from the University of Nairobi. He then attended the University of Kentucky, where he studied sculpture. His work can be seen in and around Lexington.

Meet the Folks Behind KBWC

Claudia Love Mair

Coordinator

Mair is available to answer questions about the KBWC and can guide those interested in learning how to make the best of Carnegie Center offerings.

Claudia@CarnegieCenterlex.org

Monet Proctor

Registration

Proctor can help writers join the KBWC and benefit from the program.

Monet@CarnegieCenterlex.org

JC McPherson

Poet and Instructor

McPherson can help writers explore their creative writing interests and find classes that fit their needs.

Jude@CarnegieCenterLex.org

Membership in the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative is free and open to any Black writer in the Commonwealth.

For more information, contact Claudia Love Mair at Claudia@CarnegieCenterlex.org or visit carnegiecenterlex.org.

IF YOU GO:

“At the Clearing” Dedication, March 12, 7-9PM

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, 251 West Second Street, Lexington

859.254.4175 // carnegiecenterlex.org