Ford Motor Company Kentucky Derby Festival Spelling Bee

Kentucky Monthly is proud to be a media sponsor of the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Derby Festival Spelling Bee. This year, the excitement takes place on Saturday, March 17, at Louisville's Bomhard Theater.

Each March, Kentucky and southern Indiana’s top spellers compete in the Derby Festival Spelling Bee to determine the best of the best. To advance to this state-level competition, students must win their county spelling bees.

Finishers in the top five spots receive savings bonds from the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation, and the Spelling Bee champion gets to ride on the Winner’s Float in the Republic Bank Pegasus® Parade.

Following are the top spellers from selected counties:

