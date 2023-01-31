Kentucky’s Most Visible Alums

Every college and university has a list of its most notable alumni—those who have achieved greatness in their field or have attained a certain level of celebrity. A couple of examples are University of Kentucky alum, basketball fan and actress Ashley Judd and Western Kentucky University alum and entrepreneur Duncan Hines.

Walk around any college campus and there is a good chance you will see a building named for an alumnus who made a large financial contribution. But what about the most visible alumnus? The one who attends all the events, supports the school as its biggest fan, and dons the school colors on a daily basis? We asked Kentucky colleges and universities to help us shine a light on those graduates, and they recognized the following individuals.

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Greg Risch

As a member of the Board of Trustees, Greg Risch chairs the Advancement Committee. He is president and CEO of Gibbs Die Casting Aluminum, which gives him opportunities to speak with members of the business community as well as prospective students in the Henderson area. He usually is seen sporting a KWC Panther hat, whether he is competing in marathons or enjoying a vacation.

Centre College’s Leslie “Les” Allen Fugate

Les Fugate was noted for his service as an undergrad, a duty that he continued after graduation. He regularly attends campus activities, serves on the President’s Advisory Council and Centre Alumni Board of Directors, and volunteers for the annual giving campaign and Centre’s Center for Career Services. Professionally, he is vice president, director of state and local government relations at Brown-Forman. In 2021, Fugate worked with Brown-Forman to create the signature “Old Centre” cocktail recipe for Centre President Milton Moreland’s inauguration celebration.

Lindsey Wilson College’s Carrie Luker Farris

As a devoted member of the Lindsey Wilson National Alumni Association, Carrie Luker Farris has been instrumental in the Alumni & Friends Walkway Scholarship program. She has served on committees such as Academic Affairs and Student Services, Building and Grounds, and Development in her many years as a member of the LWC Board of Trustees.

Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s Greg Wood

Greg Wood earned his associate of applied science degree from the former Lexington Community College, now BCTC, and went on to a 30-year career with IBM and Lexmark International. He never forgot where he came from, and, during his career, he provided co-op experiences and hired many students.

Asbury University’s Humaira Tufail Dale

Humaira Tufail Dale, who is affectionately known as the Queen of Asbury, is president of the Alumni Board and has never missed a class reunion. She and her husband, John, have six children, and her oldest son also is an Asbury University alumnus.

“I support Asbury and really encourage young people to attend because of the excellence and commitment that Asbury gives to its students,” Dale said. “It isn’t just a place of stellar learning but a place for long-lasting relationships with classmates and professors. It is a place to grow in your faith!”

Spalding University’s KJ Abrams

Everywhere KJ Abrams goes, he makes it his mission to put Spalding University, where he graduated in 2018, on the map. He lives out the Spalding mission through his service to the community and alma mater and currently serves as chair of the Alumni Leadership Council.

Morehead State University’s Clyde I. James

Clyde I. James, who was honored with the Morehead State’s Eagle Spirit award in 2022, not only graduated from the school but went on to a 30-year career at the university, serving in several positions, including instructor and student activities director. He attends every home basketball game, travels with the alumni staff to regional events, and has served multiple terms on the MSU Alumni Association Board of Directors. An endowment bearing his name provides scholarships to students studying music at MSU.

Frontier Nursing University’s Dr. Susan Stone

Dr. Susan Stone graduated from Frontier Nursing with her post-master’s certificate in nurse-midwifery, and she has served as president of the school for the past 20 years. During that time, the institution grew from a community-based school of nurse-midwifery with an enrollment of 200 to an accredited university with an enrollment of more than 2,500 students, offering master’s and doctoral degrees to nurses.

“Dr. Stone has had an unwavering dedication to FNU and our mission and has touched the lives of our thousands of graduates, students, faculty and staff through her exceptional leadership and her commitment to improving healthcare for families,” said Brittney Kinison, director of marketing at Frontier.

Transylvania University’s Bill Watson

Bill Watson serves on the Transylvania Alumni Board and as a mentor with the 100 Doors to Success Mentoring Program, which matches a successful alum with current Transy students. He’s regularly on campus offering students and employees free sessions of Reiki, a Japanese energy-based healing technique.

Murray State University’s Dr. Bob Jackson and Karen Miller Jackson

Prior to becoming the 14th president of Murray State University, Dr. Bob Jackson served as the president and chief executive officer of the Murray State University Foundation and as senior adviser to the university for state and federal governmental relations. In the four years since Jackson became president, he and his wife, Karen, have led the university through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. A registered nurse, Karen helped coordinate between Murray State nursing students and regional vaccine clinics, plus she personally volunteered at the campus clinic every day that it was open.

In 2022, Murray State celebrated its centennial, marking 100 years since the founding of the Murray State Normal School and Teachers College in 1922. The Jacksons, avid history buffs, led the university’s efforts to recognize the milestone throughout the year. President Jackson commemorated the occasion by co-authoring The Finest Place We Know: A Centennial History of Murray State University, 1922-2022, published by the University Press of Kentucky.

“Karen and I arrived on campus as freshmen more than 40 years ago. Murray State University provided us with a world-class education and many campus involvement opportunities, which allowed us to be successful personally and professionally,” Bob Jackson said. “Murray State is a special place, and our alumni hold the memories of their time here very fondly.”

Kentucky State University’s JoAnn James

JoAnn James, who is present at almost every school event, is known to give her time, talent and treasures to Kentucky State. She can be found raising funds for scholarships, donating clothes to the school’s Career Closet, or donating food to the student pantry, the BRED Basket.

Hazard Community and Technical College’s Dr. Scottie Day

Dr. Scottie Day started his education at Hazard Community and Technical College and went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky in 1998. He is currently physician in chief at UK Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington and supports HCTC by participating in fundraising and speaking publicly about how much he values the education he received.

Eastern Kentucky University’s Jan Barnes

Jan Barnes, a former Eastern Kentucky University Alumni Board vice president, regularly can be seen in the stands for ballgames, helping students on move-in day, and bringing friends to EKU events.

Campbellsville University’s Dave Duda and Debby Hazelip Duda

Dave and Debby Hazelip Duda—class of 1977 and 1982, respectively—are seen regularly on Campbellsville University’s campus and were instrumental in establishing the Hardin-LaRue Alumni Chapter as well as the Hardin-LaRue Alumni Endowment Scholarship.

Midway University’s Donna Moore Campbell

After receiving her associate’s degree in education in 1962 from what then was an all-women’s school known as Midway Junior College, Donna Moore Campbell worked in the president’s office for two years and then returned a decade later to teach at Midway. She went on to have a 30-year career with Kentucky Educational Television. During that time, she served on the Alumni Association Board, including serving as chair. In 1999, Campbell became a member of the Board of Trustees, and in 2013, she became chair of the board, the second woman—and first alumna—to hold that position.