Shows by the Dozen

9/26 ARTrageous

The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg

606.886.2623 • macarts.com

The MAC’s website says that more than 92 percent of fans have voted ARTrageous the best show they’ve ever seen. See it in person, and experience a fusion of live art, rocking out, laughing, singing and more as members of the audience hold their breath to see if the artist will complete a painting in the allotted time.

10/26 I Put a Spell on You: A Creepy Cabaret

The Carnegie, Covington

859.957.1940 • thecarnegie.com

Get into the Halloween spirit with Queen City Cabaret’s night of musical tricks and treats featuring jazz standards, cult classics and “the best Halloween party in town.” Act fast, as this is a one-night-only show.

10/26 Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos

Musical Adventure

Brown Theater, Louisville

502.584.7777 • kentuckyperformingarts.org

For a family-centered evening, head to Louisville for this bilingual and bicultural touring musical that tells the story of a young girl and a charismatic skeleton as they learn the meaning of Dia de Muertos.

11/2 Craig Ferguson: Pants on Fire

Bomhard Theater, Louisville

502.584.7777 • kentuckyperformingarts.org

The Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning former Late Late Show host has worn many hats, from writer to comedian to director and producer. He brings all that to the stage, with VIP meet-and-greet packages available.

11/2 + 11/7 Classic Rock Nights

SKyPAC, Bowling Green

270.904.1880 • theskypac.com

On Nov. 2, Journey fans will be treated to a night of “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways,” and many other classics performed by rock tribute band Jeans ’n Classics in collaboration with Orchestra Kentucky. On Nov. 7, AC/DC fans can rock out with Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute. All the classics from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras will have fans jamming in their seats or up on their feet.

12/8 Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert

EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond

859.622.7469 • ekucenter.com

Experience the tale of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph and Zuko like never before as viewers are treated to a live orchestra performance and fan-favorite scenes play out on the big screen.

12/10 Cirque Dreams Holidaze

SKyPAC, Bowling Green

270.904.1880 • theskypac.com

Experience dancing sugar plums and other holiday visuals in a whole new way with this cirque theatrical event.

1/18 Ronny Chieng: The Love to Hate It Tour

Lexington Opera House, Lexington

859.233.3535 • lexingtonoperahouse.com

You may have seen Ronny Chieng on The Daily Show or the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You can see him live on stage as he brings his stand-up comedy routine to Lexington.

2/6-16 A Raisin in the Sun

Woodford Theatre, Versailles

859.873.0648 • woodfordtheatre.com

This classic tale exploring the hopes and dreams of the Younger family of Chicago’s South Side returns to the Woodford Theatre’s stage.

2/14-16 Blithe Spirit

Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville

glemacenter.org

The comedic Noel Coward play follows cantankerous author Charles Condomine as he learns what can happen when a seance goes horribly wrong.

3/11 Paul Taylor Dance Company

Norton Center for the Arts, Danville

877.HIT.SHOW • nortoncenter.com

Delighting audiences since 1954, this innovative New York City-based dance troupe brings its modern moves to Central Kentucky.

4/29 Clue: A New Comedy

The Carson Center, Paducah

270.450.4444 • thecarsoncenter.org

Murder and laughter seem like an odd combination, but it works in this comedy inspired by the beloved boardgame. Clue’s characters come to life this riotous mystery.