Shows by the Dozen

9/26 ARTrageous
The Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg
606.886.2623 • macarts.com
The MAC’s website says that more than 92 percent of fans have voted ARTrageous the best show they’ve ever seen. See it in person, and experience a fusion of live art, rocking out, laughing, singing and more as members of the audience hold their breath to see if the artist will complete a painting in the allotted time.
10/26 I Put a Spell on You: A Creepy Cabaret
The Carnegie, Covington
859.957.1940 • thecarnegie.com
Get into the Halloween spirit with Queen City Cabaret’s night of musical tricks and treats featuring jazz standards, cult classics and “the best Halloween party in town.” Act fast, as this is a one-night-only show.
10/26 Sugar Skull! A Dia de Muertos
Musical Adventure
Brown Theater, Louisville
502.584.7777 • kentuckyperformingarts.org
For a family-centered evening, head to Louisville for this bilingual and bicultural touring musical that tells the story of a young girl and a charismatic skeleton as they learn the meaning of Dia de Muertos.
11/2 Craig Ferguson: Pants on Fire
Bomhard Theater, Louisville
502.584.7777 • kentuckyperformingarts.org
The Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning former Late Late Show host has worn many hats, from writer to comedian to director and producer. He brings all that to the stage, with VIP meet-and-greet packages available.
11/2 + 11/7 Classic Rock Nights
SKyPAC, Bowling Green
270.904.1880 • theskypac.com
On Nov. 2, Journey fans will be treated to a night of “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways,” and many other classics performed by rock tribute band Jeans ’n Classics in collaboration with Orchestra Kentucky. On Nov. 7, AC/DC fans can rock out with Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute. All the classics from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras will have fans jamming in their seats or up on their feet.
12/8 Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert
EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond
859.622.7469 • ekucenter.com
Experience the tale of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph and Zuko like never before as viewers are treated to a live orchestra performance and fan-favorite scenes play out on the big screen.
12/10 Cirque Dreams Holidaze
SKyPAC, Bowling Green
270.904.1880 • theskypac.com
Experience dancing sugar plums and other holiday visuals in a whole new way with this cirque theatrical event.
1/18 Ronny Chieng: The Love to Hate It Tour
Lexington Opera House, Lexington
859.233.3535 • lexingtonoperahouse.com
You may have seen Ronny Chieng on The Daily Show or the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You can see him live on stage as he brings his stand-up comedy routine to Lexington.
2/6-16 A Raisin in the Sun
Woodford Theatre, Versailles
859.873.0648 • woodfordtheatre.com
This classic tale exploring the hopes and dreams of the Younger family of Chicago’s South Side returns to the Woodford Theatre’s stage.
2/14-16 Blithe Spirit
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, Madisonville
glemacenter.org
The comedic Noel Coward play follows cantankerous author Charles Condomine as he learns what can happen when a seance goes horribly wrong.
3/11 Paul Taylor Dance Company
Norton Center for the Arts, Danville
877.HIT.SHOW • nortoncenter.com
Delighting audiences since 1954, this innovative New York City-based dance troupe brings its modern moves to Central Kentucky.
4/29 Clue: A New Comedy
The Carson Center, Paducah
270.450.4444 • thecarsoncenter.org
Murder and laughter seem like an odd combination, but it works in this comedy inspired by the beloved boardgame. Clue’s characters come to life this riotous mystery.