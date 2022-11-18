Small-Town Kentucky Christmas

Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.

Best known for her roles in NBC’s Days of Our Lives and ABC’s General Hospital, Lilley stars in the Great American Family film B&B Merry, which premieres on Dec. 4. B&B Merry is part of the network’s annual Great American Christmas franchise, which premieres original Christmas movies each weekend through the end of the year.

“Christmas traditions in small towns across America are an essential part of our country’s fabric,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, the parent company of the Great American Family network. “We are so grateful to the town of Stanford for welcoming Great American Family and Jen Lilley to be a part of their historic parade, and we look forward to celebrating the joy and magic of Christmas in Kentucky together with our local partners and the people of Lincoln County.”

Great American Family is one of the presenting partners for this year’s parade, along with First Southern National Bank, the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce and Wilderness Road Hospitality.

“The communities we serve are why First Southern exists,” said First Southern Bancorp, Inc. CEO Jimmy Rousey. “And there is no better time to celebrate community than Christmas and no better place than with our family and friends here in Stanford. Our town has experienced great revitalization over the last decade that has brought this community back to life. We are so thankful for the opportunities this partnership creates for the people of Lincoln County, and we hope that our community can be an example for others.”

“Our annual Christmas parade has always been a special event for our town, and we know this year will be even better,” said Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrea Miller. “It is heartening to see that these organizations and stars, like Jen Lilley, appreciate the unique values small towns like Stanford contribute to our society as a whole.”

“Small towns offer us the opportunity to slow down and experience peace in our hectic lives,” Wilderness Road Hospitality Co-Founder Angela Correll said. “We are grateful that Great American Media and Jen Lilley have chosen to shine a spotlight on what makes Stanford special, and we can’t wait to share with a broader audience.”

For help in finding the Great American Family network through your cable provider or streaming service, visit GreatAmericanFamily.com.