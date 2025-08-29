The Shows Go On

× Expand JESSE FAATZ

Sept 28

Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance

EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond

859.622.7469 • ekucenter.com

One of the most popular modern dance companies, Ailey II brings The Next Generation of Dance to Richmond. The troupe was founded in 1974 and brings together vibrant young dancers and emerging choreographers who create awe-inspiring performances.

Oct 10-11

Dracula

The Brown Theatre, Louisville

502.583.3150 • louisvilleballet.org

In time for Halloween, the Louisville Ballet presents this classic vampire tale. Based on Bram Stoker’s iconic 1897 novel, the spine-tingling yet sensual story unfolds gracefully en pointe.

Nov 7-16

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob the Musical: Youth Edition

Playhouse in the Park, Murray

270.759.1752 • playhousemurray.org

Everyone’s friend, SpongeBob SquarePants, along with his underwater pals from Bikini Bottom, star in this lighthearted comedy based on the Nickelodeon show. This musical is based on the wildly popular Broadway show, but it is pared down a bit, making it perfect for kids and families.

Dec 26

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Lexington Opera House

859.233.4567

lexingtonoperahouse.com

Create a family holiday tradition with a new twist on an old favorite. The classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visits is set in a coal camp in the Smoky Mountains. This heartwarming musical features songs written by Dolly.

Jan 23

Twist & Shout: The Music of the Beatles—A Symphonic Experience

Lexington Philharmonic at Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington

859.233.4226 • lexphil.org

Celebrating the early years of The Beatles appearing in the United States, the performance begins with the group’s first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964. The LexPhil concert will include No. 1 hits such as “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Yesterday” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

Feb 27-March 8

Anything Goes

The Carnegie, Covington

859.491.2030 • thecarnegie.com

Who doesn’t love a musical full of tap dancing and comedy? The plot combines crime, romance and farce set on an ocean liner in the 1930s. This show, a co-production of The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, keeps the cast dancing and the audience singing along to the well-known Cole Porter hits “You’re the Top,” “It’s DeLovely” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

March 19

Carbonaro: Lies on Stage

Norton Center for the Arts, Danville

859.236.4692 • nortoncenter.com

Michael Carbonaro, known for his appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, blends comedy and magic to create a hilarious show that includes tricks involving the unsuspecting audience.

April 24

Calpulli Mexican Dance

Preston Arts Center, Henderson

270.826.5916 haaa.org

Celebrating the rich diversity of Mexican culture and heritage, this New York City dance company’s performances feature animated storytelling, energetic dance and music, and colorful costumes.

May 3

Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy

The Carson Center, Paducah

270.450.4444 • thecarsoncenter.org

Based on the beloved family movie about an out-of-work actor who lost custody of his kids, the story shows just how far a dad will go to keep his family intact. Audiences are treated to hilarious moments from the movie combined with new song-and-dance numbers.

June 26-28

Ramsey Theatre Company Presents: Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

SKyPAC, Bowling Green

1.800.214.9060 • theskypac.com

Truly a show for all ages, this classic story of acceptance is based on the novel by Victor Hugo that became a treasured Disney animated feature. This musical includes the much-loved characters Quasimodo and Esmeralda, along with gothic-inspired sets, complete with the iconic cathedral bell tower.