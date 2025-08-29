The Shows Go On

JESSE FAATZ
Sept 28
Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance
EKU Center for the Arts, Richmond
859.622.7469 • ekucenter.com
One of the most popular modern dance companies, Ailey II brings The Next Generation of Dance to Richmond. The troupe was founded in 1974 and brings together vibrant young dancers and emerging choreographers who create awe-inspiring performances.
Oct 10-11
Dracula
The Brown Theatre, Louisville
502.583.3150 • louisvilleballet.org
In time for Halloween, the Louisville Ballet presents this classic vampire tale. Based on Bram Stoker’s iconic 1897 novel, the spine-tingling yet sensual story unfolds gracefully en pointe.
Nov 7-16
Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob the Musical: Youth Edition
Playhouse in the Park, Murray
270.759.1752 • playhousemurray.org
Everyone’s friend, SpongeBob SquarePants, along with his underwater pals from Bikini Bottom, star in this lighthearted comedy based on the Nickelodeon show. This musical is based on the wildly popular Broadway show, but it is pared down a bit, making it perfect for kids and families.
Dec 26
Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
Lexington Opera House
859.233.4567
Create a family holiday tradition with a new twist on an old favorite. The classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visits is set in a coal camp in the Smoky Mountains. This heartwarming musical features songs written by Dolly.
Jan 23
Twist & Shout: The Music of the Beatles—A Symphonic Experience
Lexington Philharmonic at Singletary Center for the Arts, Lexington
859.233.4226 • lexphil.org
Celebrating the early years of The Beatles appearing in the United States, the performance begins with the group’s first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964. The LexPhil concert will include No. 1 hits such as “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Yesterday” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.”
Feb 27-March 8
Anything Goes
The Carnegie, Covington
859.491.2030 • thecarnegie.com
Who doesn’t love a musical full of tap dancing and comedy? The plot combines crime, romance and farce set on an ocean liner in the 1930s. This show, a co-production of The Carnegie and University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, keeps the cast dancing and the audience singing along to the well-known Cole Porter hits “You’re the Top,” “It’s DeLovely” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”
March 19
Carbonaro: Lies on Stage
Norton Center for the Arts, Danville
859.236.4692 • nortoncenter.com
Michael Carbonaro, known for his appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, blends comedy and magic to create a hilarious show that includes tricks involving the unsuspecting audience.
April 24
Calpulli Mexican Dance
Preston Arts Center, Henderson
270.826.5916 haaa.org
Celebrating the rich diversity of Mexican culture and heritage, this New York City dance company’s performances feature animated storytelling, energetic dance and music, and colorful costumes.
May 3
Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy
The Carson Center, Paducah
270.450.4444 • thecarsoncenter.org
Based on the beloved family movie about an out-of-work actor who lost custody of his kids, the story shows just how far a dad will go to keep his family intact. Audiences are treated to hilarious moments from the movie combined with new song-and-dance numbers.
June 26-28
Ramsey Theatre Company Presents: Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
SKyPAC, Bowling Green
1.800.214.9060 • theskypac.com
Truly a show for all ages, this classic story of acceptance is based on the novel by Victor Hugo that became a treasured Disney animated feature. This musical includes the much-loved characters Quasimodo and Esmeralda, along with gothic-inspired sets, complete with the iconic cathedral bell tower.