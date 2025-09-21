× Expand " Ault in Bloom 2025" " Ault in Bloom 2025"

" Ault in Bloom 2025" at Ault Park in Cincinnati

Amateur and experienced exhibitors are invited to enter rose blooms, floral arrangements, and rose photographs for judging. This year's arrangement theme celebrates "Tea Parties in Bloom."

Families can enjoy a vibrant lineup of vendors and activities, including:

- Morgan's Bee and Butterfly Experience

- Cincinnati Herb Society

- RAPTORS, Inc

- Deep Seed'd Propagation

- ARTclectic Gallery

- Back Porch Petals

- Succulent Senorita Greenhouse

- Nourished by Nature Soaps

- Heritage Supplies of Milford

- Glass Garden Club

Local artists will be painting en plein air, and live music will add to the festive atmosphere. Kids can enjoy free crafts and ice cream treats while everyone takes in the beauty of Ault Park's gardens. Bring your garden roses to exhibit!

Visit https://rosesgcra.org for entry instructions and the exhibit schedule for rose blooms, arrangements, and photo submissions.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for updates and inspiration!

Date and Time: On Sun, 21 Sep 2025 13:00 - Sun, 21 Sep 2025 16:00

Venue details: Ault Park Pavilion, 5090 Observatory Circle, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45208, United States

Category: Community | Gardening / Horticultural

For more information call 513-708-2546.