"Be Our Guest" Anniversary Celebration at The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle is celebrating its anniversary with "Be Our Guest!"

Story: 50 years ago an inspired couple began construction on a beautiful Castle in the middle of picturesque horse farm country in Versailles, Kentucky. Over the years it has experienced triumphs and tragedies, and this year we celebrate its story and the treasured landmark it is in Kentucky. In July 2017, a new ownership group purchased the Castle with the help of Rector Hayden Realtors. They named it “The Kentucky Castle” and opened the gates wide to serve the community. With a Farm-to-Table Restaurant, a one-of-a-kind Boutique Hotel, a Wellness Spa, and a variety of “Experience of a Lifetime” events… it’s regarded as one of the most romantic places in the area and there is celebration happening within its walls every day.

Experience: You’re invited to a “Be Our Guest” original dinner theatre experience in the Grand Ballroom, featuring French cuisine and musical entertainment by Princess Belle about her story. As the doors to the Castle open, there is a joyful welcome in the Grand Foyer, followed by a delightful dinner with continued performance in the Ballroom. When dinner concludes, guests are invited to Waltz dancing on the rooftop during a Kentucky sunset, with dance instruction from The Ballroom House. We are so grateful to celebrate the Castle’s 50-year story and we welcome you to “Be Our Guest”.

MENU

Appetizer:

French Tomato Tart, roasted estate tomatoes, fromage blanc, fresh thyme, puff pastry

First Course:

French Onion Soup, Gruyere, house made crouton

Second Course:

French Nicoise Salad, fingerling potatoes, hard boiled egg, haricot verts, kalamata olives, cherry tomato, radish, tuna

Main Course:

Duo of Petite Filet and Lemon Thyme Verjus Chicken Breast, Au Poivre, Verjus

Garlic Herb Fingerling Potatoes, fresh estate herbs, roasted garlic

Hand Carved Roasted Heirloom Carrots, fresh herbs, Bluegrass Apiary Honey

Artisan Bread and Butter

Dessert:

French Tiramisu, lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone, fresh cocoa

Guests are welcome to stay overnight in one of our Chalets for a special anniversary rate of $595. Check-in is at 4PM. You're welcome to settle in and enjoy the pool, spa and grounds. Dinner is at 7PM. Tickets for Be Our Guest are additional. Subject to availability for this date. For more information, please call (859) 256-0322.

If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat. Please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com.

Menu subject to change

Valuable Partner:

On July 21, 2017, with the help of Andrea Clemons, Susan Hammett, and their team of Rector Hayden Realtors, the Castle was sold to new owners who renamed it “The Kentucky Castle”, unlocking its gates and inviting the community to come in. The heart of the Castle now serves guests every day with an award winning Boutique Hotel, Farm-to-Table Restaurant, Wellness Spa, and "Experience of a Lifetime" Events. We are grateful for the CastleKey Group at Rector Hayden and their continued support.

https://castlekeygroup.rhr.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com