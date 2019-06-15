× Expand The Kentucky Castle Be Our Guest @ The Kentucky Castle

"Be Our Guest" Auditions at The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle is hosting auditions on June 15, 10a-1p for our "Be Our Guest" Anniversary Celebration!

"Be Our Guest" is our immersive dinner theatre experience with four performances the week of July 15 to celebrate the anniversary of The Kentucky Castle.

Potential performers 18 and older with musical theatre experience are welcome to register for a 15-minute time slot. Please bring a head shot, resume and sheet music, along with 30-seconds of an up-tempo song selection and 20 seconds of prepared movement in any style. Please email a copy of your sheet music at least 48 hours in advance to aaronjones12@icloud.com.

Visitors for this event are limited to the Greenhouse, as the inside of the Castle is reserved for hotel and restaurant guests that day.

For more information, please call (859) 256-0322 or email angela@thekentuckycastle.com.

