"Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery

November 10 - December 11

Pam Folsom is well known for her bold, contemporary, rural landscapes. Folsom uses brilliant color and plays with her strokes and paint application to develop rich surfaces to capture fleeting moments of time. Her new works are about summer, the warm sun and fresh air. Folsom says, “These paintings are about slowing down, drinking in the day, stopping to appreciate the moment, and finding the visual language to express what I need to say. Life is intoxicating if you take the time to notice. The most ordinary of subjects—old buildings or trees across a field—are intensely beautiful in their own way when you look with fresh eyes.”

