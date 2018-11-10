"Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery

to Google Calendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00

B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

 "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery

November 10 - December 11

Pam Folsom is well known for her bold, contemporary, rural landscapes. Folsom uses brilliant color and plays with her strokes and paint application to develop rich surfaces to capture fleeting moments of time. Her new works are about summer, the warm sun and fresh air. Folsom says, “These paintings are about slowing down, drinking in the day, stopping to appreciate the moment, and finding the visual language to express what I need to say. Life is intoxicating if you take the time to notice. The most ordinary of subjects—old buildings or trees across a field—are intensely beautiful in their own way when you look with fresh eyes.”

Hours: 

Mon - Fri, 10a - 5:30p 

Sat, 10a - 3p

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com/

Info
B. Deemer Gallery 2650 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - "Breathe" New Paintings by Pam Folsom at B.Deemer Gallery - 2018-11-10 00:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

November 14, 2018

Thursday

November 15, 2018

Friday

November 16, 2018

Saturday

November 17, 2018

Sunday

November 18, 2018

Monday

November 19, 2018

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Submit Yours